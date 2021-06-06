Ravindra Jadeja Gears Up For WTC Final As He Rolls His Arm Over At Southampton; See Pics

It seems that Ravindra Jadeja might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship final that will be played at Ageas Rosebowl in Southampton on June 18.

India & New Zealand, who are currently the top two Test sides will battle it out for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket and the right to be called the first-ever 'World Test' champions.

Just days ahead of the inaugural edition of the WTC final, Ravindra Jadeja has decided to showcase his bowling skills as he rolled his arms over during a training session.

Ravindra Jadeja rolls his arms over at The Ageas Bowl

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ravindra Jadeja had posted a few images where he can be seen rolling his arm over with his left-arm spin bowling at The Ageas Bowl. The star all-rounder captioned the image as 'First outing in Southampton'

Even the passionate cricket fans were very impressed after watching Ravindra Jadeja making the ball talk ahead of the much-awaited grand finale. Here's what they had to say.

WTC Final

India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the maiden World Test Championship final. The WTC Final date is from June 18-22 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Notably, a Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. However, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The WTC final 2021 was initially set to be played at Lord's but was shifted to The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, because Southampton's on-site hotels made the venue suitable to establish a bubble environment, as England had already used for their international fixtures in 2020. Around 4000 cricket fans are set to be allowed in the WTC final.

Can Team India end their eight-year ICC title drought?

Team India have failed to win an ICC event after the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. In fact, they have made it to the semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017) but could not succeed in going all the way as the Men In Blue ran out of fire & brimstone during crunch games.

WTC India squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.