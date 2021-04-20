Ravindra Jadeja Gets New, Unique Nickname From Commentators And Fans After RR Match

Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals was marked by a brilliant fielding performance from Ravindra Jadeja. The commentators and fans are calling him "Mr. Everywhere" as he took 4 catches in the field and whenever a ball went up in the air, it seemed to find Ravindra Jadeja’s hands. Ravindra Jadeja was seen celebrating on the field after taking his 4th catch by showing his 4 fingers and indicating a calling sign to the dugout.

The CSK vs RR scorecard throughout the match

The CSK vs RR scorecard saw the Chennai Super Kings post a score of 188 with the loss of 8 wickets. In an attempt to chase the score, the Rajasthan Royals failed to have a strong partnership with wickets falling at regular intervals. The Rajasthan Royals tried to find the aerial route for the ball to score runs but instead, it landed in the hands of Ravindra Jadeja every time.

Ravindra Jadeja took a total of 4 catches and 2 wickets in the match. He claimed the wickets of Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat through his catching. He also took the wickets of dangerous heavy hitters like Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube with the ball in his hand. This brilliant effort in the field helped the Chennai Super Kings restrict the Rajasthan Royals for 143. The Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 stats have seen him take 6 catches so far.

Ravindra Jadeja catching stats

In his entire IPL career, Ravindra Jadeja has claimed a total of 74 catches in 187 matches. MS Dhoni would be delighted to see the team win their match after a brilliant display in the field. MS Dhoni and the team are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on Wednesday, April 21. Fans would be eager to watch the same fielding experience in the next match and whether the Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 season will see a more spectacular catching display.

Ravindra Jadeja net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Ravindra Jadeja's net worth in 2021 stands at â‚¹50 crore. Of this, Jaddu has earned roughly â‚¹ 77 crores from the IPL alone. As a multi-format allrounder, he also has a Grade A contract with the BCCI currently. This gives him a salary of â‚¹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. Jadeja is rumoured to charge around â‚¹1 crore for endorsements and has been associated with brands like Gujarat Tourism, Incredible India, and Life OK.

Image Source: IPL Twitter

Disclaimer: The above Ravindra Jadeja net worth and Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2020 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.