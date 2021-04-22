Ravindra Jadeja Given Another Nickname By Sunil Gavaskar On Commentary After IPL Heroics

Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders was like a rollercoaster ride with fans from both sides experiencing a variety of emotions. Even though the Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth total of 220 runs and took early wickets in the game, the lower batting order of Kolkata Knight Riders showed great resilience while chasing the game. Ravindra Jadeja yet again displayed a brilliant fielding performance in this match by taking the catch of Sunil Narine.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 fielding legacy continues

Fans were already praising the Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 fielding effort against the Rajasthan Royals in his last match where he took 4 catches. The commentators and fans were calling him "Mr Everywhere" as whenever a ball went up in the air, it seemed to find Ravindra Jadeja’s hands. Ravindra Jadeja was seen celebrating on the field after taking his 4th catch by showing his 4 fingers and indicating a calling sign to the dugout.

A similar fielding display was seen in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders were already 3 wickets down when Sunil Narine came on the crease to bat. He hit a 4 on his second ball towards his offside and looked determined to get going from the start.

Sunil Gavaskar has another nickname for Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 season

In an attempt to score a boundary, in the same manner, Sunil Narine hit the ball again towards his offside. But on that instance, Ravindra Jadeja leapt towards his right and caught the ball with ease. The commentators were stunned as to how easy he made the catch look with Sunil Gavaskar calling him “Jadugar Jadeja”, which means magician. Incidentally, Jadeja caught the ball on his wrong side, as he is a left-hander in batting, bowling and fielding.

KKR vs CSK scorecard

Ruturaj Gaikwad played an innings that CSK was hoping for a long time. He scored 64 runs from 42 balls. The South African captain, Faf du Plessis coupled this knock with his brilliant batting display of 95 runs from 60 balls. This solid foundation helped the CSK reach a score of 220 runs.

KKR had a devastating start to the chase, losing 5 wickets by the 5th over of the match with a score of just 31. It looked like the KKR vs CSK scorecard would be pretty straight forward from that point. But Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins held their ground by firmly scoring some bit hits. But they lost the match in the end due to losing too many wickets early on. Andre Russel scored runs 54 runs from 22 balls and Pat Cummins scored 66 runs from 34 balls. They both hit 6 6s each in the match.

Ravindra Jadeja stats

In his entire IPL career, Ravindra Jadeja stats have seen him claim a total of 75 catches in 188 matches. MS Dhoni and the team are set to face the RCB in their next match on Sunday, April 25. Fans would be looking forward to seeing the fielding performance of Ravindra Jadeja more than his batting or bowling.

