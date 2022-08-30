Ravindra Jadeja Gives Emphatic Response To Question On 'not Playing T20 World Cup' Rumour

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role in India's 5-wicket win over Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. During a the India vs Hong Kong pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Jadeja stated he is aware of the rumours that he wouldn't be representing India at the T20 World Cup due to a rib ailment that had kept him out of IPL 2022. Jadeja stated that he ignores these rumours and is instead concentrated on giving his all for the squad.

India vs Hong Kong: Jadeja shuts down rumours

Jadeja also said that the rumours suggesting he will not be part of the T20 World Cup squad is very small compared to rumours of his death that had circulated earlier this year.

"It's a very minor rumour that I am not playing the T20 World Cup. Earlier, there was a rumour that I am dead. Nothing can be bigger than that one. Having said that, I don't think about these rumours too much. My focus right now is to perform well on the ground," Jadeja told reporters ahead of India's clash against Hong Kong.

Jadeja played a crucial role with the bat in India's 5-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The left-handed batter scored 35 off 29 balls to help rescue the Indian innings following a shaky start from the top order. He forged a 52-run partnership with Hardik Pandya and almost finished the game. However, Jadeja was clean bowled in the final over by Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Jadeja will next be seen in action during India's second group stage match against Hong Kong on Wednesday. India have already won their first match of the tournament and are currently placed at the top of the table in Group A. India will be assured of a spot in Super 4 if they defeat Hong Kong in their next outing. Looking at the current rankings and skill level of players from both teams, India are clear favourites to win tomorrow's game.

India's Asia Cup squad

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Image: AP