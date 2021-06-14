Ravindra Jadeja Has Important Advice For Fans Ahead Of Ind Vs NZ WTC Final 2021

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is gearing up for the Ind vs NZ WTC Final that is slated to get underway on June 18. Since his arrival in England, Jadeja has been sweating it out on the field and the southpaw's hard work reflected in his performance in the intra-squad match where he smashed an unbeaten fifty on Day 3 of the game. While Jadeja has been in the news for his on-field exploits, he has also made headlines for his social media activities where he has been quite active.

Ravindra Jadeja's latest Instagram post floors fans

On Sunday, Jadeja posted a photo on Instagram where he is seen at his stylish best. In the picture, the cricketer is seen wearing an ivory coloured T-shirt match with cargo pants of the same colour. He has also donned a black leather jacket along with black sneakers. He also gave a piece of advice to his fans through the caption and wrote "Live in the moment. #livehappy #blessed"

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is not only upping his style quotient on social media but is also all set to make a comeback to the international fold. The Saurashtra-based all-rounder had sustained a thumb injury during India's tour of Australia which eventually ruled him out for six weeks. Subsequently, Jadeja missed the four-match Test series against England but made a scintillating comeback in the IPL 2021 by putting in several match-winning performances for Chennai Super Kings.

Ravindra Jadeja stats

The Ravindra Jadeja stats in the WTC have been nothing short of spectacular. In 10 matches (13 innings), Jadeja has amassed 469 runs at an excellent average of 58.62 and has also scored five fifties. He has also grabbed 28 wickets at an impressive average of 28.67. His performances in the India vs New Zealand WTC final will be crucial in determining India's chances of winning the contest.

Ind vs NZ WTC Final details

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

SOURCE: AP