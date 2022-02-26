India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka in the first innings of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in stellar fashion after getting hit for two sixes and a four. The Sri Lankan opener Gunathilaka hit the first ball of the ninth over for a six, the second ball for a four before sending the third ball over the ropes towards the dip mid-wicket.

After having a chat with skipper Rohit Sharma, Jadeja bowled a shorter and fast delivery in the fourth ball as the opener went for the slog sweep and ended up getting a top-edge.

Venkatesh Iyer takes a skier to help Ravindra Jadeja

The Men in Blue’s latest addition to the fast-bowling allrounders department, Venkatesh Iyer took a skier by putting on a dive at the last moment as Jadeja had the last laugh by dismissing the Lankan opener. Gunathilaka went back to the pavilion on an individual score of 38 runs off 29 balls after hitting four fours and two sixes.

However, his effort to give a strong opening stand to the visiting team at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, as Sri Lanka went on to score 183 runs in the first innings after the loss of five wickets.

Watch the dismissal of Danushka Gunathilaka by going to link on BCCI's tweet:

WATCH - Venkatesh Iyer catches a skier 👏👏



📽️📽️ https://t.co/8jN5w6ZJyT @Paytm #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022

What else happened during the IND vs SL, 2nd T20I?

The five bowlers used by Rohit Sharma returned with one wicket each while, Jasprit Bumrah returned with the best figures of 1/24 in four overs. Jadeja contributed with 1/37, leaking 9.25 runs an over while Chahal returned with figures of 1/27. Sri Lanka’s first innings score was boosted by the skipper Dasun Shanaka’s late knock of 47* runs off 19 balls while Gunathilaka’s opening partner Pathum Nissanka scored 75 runs off 53 balls.

At the time of writing this article, India's score stood at 128/3 at the end of 13 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja out in the middle. Iyer had scored 64 runs off 36 balls. Sanju Samson was dismissed at 39 runs in the last ball of the 12th over.

(Image: bcci.tv)