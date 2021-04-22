Ravindra Jadeja Hilariously Emulates Eoin Morgan's Batting Stance In CSK Dressing Room

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja seemed to be in a perfect frame of mind after Chennai Super Kings held their nerves to come out on top against Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While Jadeja is known for his electrifying performances on the field in all three departments of the game, he showed his lighter side in the CSK dressing room.

Ravindra Jadeja emulates Eoin Morgan's batting style

After Chennai had registered an emphatic win over Kolkata, the action moved to the dressing room i.e. behind the scenes where the southpaw decided to become an entertainer. Ravi Jadeja was seen emulating KKR skipper Eoin Morgan’s batting stance.

However, what has really stood out here is that Jaddu has managed to bring near-perfection in imitating the latter's low crouch down that the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper does before facing a ball. The video of the Gujarat cricketer taking his batting skills to the next level was posted by his CSK team-mate Suresh Raina on his Instagram story.

Watch the video here:

The stylish middle-order batsman had a good day on the field against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Coming out to bat at number five after the fall of skipper MS Dhoni in the penultimate ball of the first innings, Jadeja dispatched the first and only ball that he got to face into the stands. He went wicketless with the ball in hand but pulled off a stellar catch in the covers to send back Sunil Narine early.

CSK register their third win of IPL 2021

Coming back to the contest, CSK posted a mammoth total of 220/3 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added 115 runs for the opening wicket before the former's dismissal in the 13th over. Faf then continued his splendid run with the bat as he took the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners and in the end missed out on a well-deserved century as he remained unbeaten on a 60-ball 95 at a strike rate of 158.33 including nine boundaries and four maximums.

In reply, the two-time winners were staring down the barrel at 31/5 before Powerplay before the middle-order duo of Andre Russell (54), and, Dinesh Karthik (40) added an 81-run stand for the sixth wicket. Lower-order batsman Pat Cummins then waged a lone battle with his unbeaten 34-ball 66 at a strike rate of 194.12 that included four boundaries and six maximums. However, he did not receive any support from the other end as KKR were eventually bundled out for 202 in the final over as CSK registered an 18-run win.

By the virtue of this win, the three-time champions have registered their third win of this season and currently occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot in IPL 2021 points table.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)