Ravindra Jadeja Hits The Nets For The First Time In Two Months, Fans Want Him For Eng ODIs

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit the nets on Thursday and started working on his batting and bowling skills for the first time in two months

Ravindra Jadeja

In what comes as good news for the Indian team management as well as the passionate cricket fans, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hits the nets on Thursday where he practiced batting and bowling. 

'Holding bat n ball after two months': Ravindra Jadeja

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaddu had posted a video where he was seen taking a hit in the nets and at the same time was also seen rolling his arms over as well. However, what has really stood out here is that the middle-order batsman can only be seen hitting ground shots as he is neither trying to strike the ball too hard nor looking to hit it out of the park despite having advanced down the wicket on a couple of occasions. 

At the same time, Ravi Jadeja also wrote that it feels good holding the bat, and, ball after two months. 

Watch the video here:

Ravindra Jadeja finally resumed training last Tuesday. The southpaw had shared a video on Twitter where he was seen sprinting on the field as he tried to get back into the groove and rediscover his rhythm after an injury that kept him out of action for almost a couple of months. At the same time, the dashing cricketer has also officially confirmed that he is back in the field for the very first time post-surgery.

Jadeja ended up missing the home Test series against the Joe Root-led side as he was out of action due to a dislocated thumb. The Gujarat cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc on Day 3 of the third Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground. The injury ruled him out for six weeks. 

Even the fans were really impressed after watching his net session and they urged him to train hard and come back stronger for the One Day International series against England later this month. Here are some of the reactions.

Is Ravindra Jadeja available for selection in the white-ball leg of the England series?

It now remains to be seen when the Saurashtra all-rounder will be donning the Indian jersey as he has not been included in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England that gets underway this Friday.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether he will be in the scheme of things during the three-match ODI series that marks the final leg of this grueling tour.

The One Day games will be played on March 23, 26, and, 28 respectively. All the matches will be contested at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium behind closed doors. 
 

 

