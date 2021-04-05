Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 Salary: How Much Has Ravindra Jadeja Earned From IPL Cricket?

Since making his ODI and T20I debuts in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Ravindra Jadeja has earned a reputation as one of the most dependable all-rounders in the game. As one of the most consistent presences in the Indian Premier League - of which he has been a part since its inception in 2008 - Jadeja is also among the highest earners at the lucrative, cash-rich tournament. Having recovered from the thumb fracture he sustained during India's tour of Australia, Jadeja will now be seen at the IPL 2021 as a part of the CSK squad.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 price

Ravindra Jadeja made his IPL debut in 2008 for the Rajasthan Royals for a price of â‚¹12 lakhs. After a one-year stint with the Kochi Tuskers for â‚¹4.37 crores, Jadeja saw his price shoot up to â‚¹9.2 crores as he made his debut for his current team, the Chennai Super Kings in 2012. Since then, the swashbuckling allrounder has stayed loyally by the team's side - barring the two years that Chennai was suspended from the league when Jadeja played for the Gujarat Lions. Jadeja's salary fell to â‚¹5.5 crores from 2014-16, however, since the return of Chennai into the IPL draw in 2018, Jadeja has earned a steady salary of â‚¹7 crore from his team.

Ravindra Jadeja net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Ravindra Jadeja's net worth in 2021 stands at â‚¹50 crores. Of this, Jaddu has earned roughly â‚¹77 crores from the IPL alone. As a multi-format allrounder, he also has a Grade A contract with the BCCI for the 2019-2020 period. This gives him a salary of â‚¹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. Jadeja is rumoured to charge around â‚¹1 crore for endorsements and has been associated with brands like Gujarat Tourism, Incredible India, and Life OK.

When in the country, Jadeja lives in his luxury designer house in Jamnagar, Gujrat. Besides this, he also owns various other real estate properties in India. He also owns a black Hyundai Accent, a white Audi Q7, a BMW X1, and a Hayabusa bike.

CSK squad for IPL 2021

Here is CSK's squad for 2021 – MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma and Cheteshwar Pujara

Disclaimer: The above Ravindra Jadeja net worth, Ravindra Jadeja salary and Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image Credits: Chennai Super Kings Twitter