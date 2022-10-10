Ravindra Jadeja Just Revealed His 'direct Connection' To PM Modi But Not How You Think

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has jokingly conceded a 'direct connection' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi! Yes, you heard it right. The star cricketer, who is recovering from a knee injury, said this in a quick-witted reply to a netizen's tweet.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Jadeja welcomed PM Modi to his hometown Jamnagar. He also shared a picture of his television where the Prime Minister is seen sitting before his address in Anand district.

Reacting to the tweet, one user noticed that the cable was looking like coming out from a picture of the cricketer. In reply, Jadeja said, "Yes direct connection."

Modiji ka taar tumhaare sar pe ghus gaya hai.. pic.twitter.com/QwmropMNEA — 🆁🅺 (@TheRishiK) October 10, 2022

Yes direct connection — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 10, 2022

His witty reply has garnered more than 300 likes and over 660 retweets. Many Twitteratis have also reacted to it. "That is why Jaddu is the greatest Indian allrounder of all time," one said.

That is why Jaddu is the greatest Indian allrounder of all time 🔥 https://t.co/GYErpXvxSU — Em!N€nt $oC!@li$t (@NosaneEmi) October 10, 2022

Another called him the "Best cricketer for a reason".

Best cricketer for a reason 😇 https://t.co/AOxbqiqMDJ — Lynched Hindu 🇮🇳 (@lynched_hindu) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a knee injury. The left-hander reportedly hurt his knee during India's last group A match against Hong Kong in Asia Cup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday. On Monday, he dedicated various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in the Bharuch district of Gujarat and inaugurated an educational complex for needy students in Ahmedabad.

In the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar. These projects are related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.