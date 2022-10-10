Last Updated:

Ravindra Jadeja Just Revealed His 'direct Connection' To PM Modi But Not How You Think

His witty reply has garnered over 1800 likes. Many Twitteratis have also reacted to it. "That is why Jaddu is greatest Indian allrounder of all time," one said.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
PM Modi

Image: PTI/Twitter


Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has jokingly conceded a 'direct connection' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi! Yes, you heard it right. The star cricketer, who is recovering from a knee injury, said this in a quick-witted reply to a netizen's tweet.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Jadeja welcomed PM Modi to his hometown Jamnagar. He also shared a picture of his television where the Prime Minister is seen sitting before his address in Anand district.

Reacting to the tweet, one user noticed that the cable was looking like coming out from a picture of the cricketer. In reply, Jadeja said, "Yes direct connection."

READ | 'C Means Clean': Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia attempts to rephrase abuse against PM Modi

His witty reply has garnered more than 300 likes and over 660 retweets. Many Twitteratis have also reacted to it. "That is why Jaddu is the greatest Indian allrounder of all time," one said.

READ | BJP tears into AAP Gujarat chief for shocker against PM Modi; 'reflects party's mindset'

Another called him the "Best cricketer for a reason".

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a knee injury. The left-hander reportedly hurt his knee during India's last group A match against Hong Kong in Asia Cup.

READ | India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja provides update on knee injury; 'One step at a time'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday. On Monday, he dedicated various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in the Bharuch district of Gujarat and inaugurated an educational complex for needy students in Ahmedabad.

READ | Australia coach McDonald all praises for Axar Patel's pyrotechnics in Jadeja's absence

In the evening, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar. These projects are related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure. 

READ | Ravindra Jadeja sends Internet into frenzy as he tweets calling Manjrekar 'dear friend'
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com