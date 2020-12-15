Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav Delight Fans By Cutting Birthday Cake Together; Watch

It was a bowlers extravaganza celebration in the Indian camp as the Men in Blue celebrated the birthdays of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and bowling coach Bharat Arun last night. While Yadav and Bharat Arun have their birthdays on December 14, Jadeja's birthday falls much earlier, on December 6. However, seeing as Jadeja has just rejoined the side before the India vs Australia 2020 Test series begins on the 17th, the team got together and celebrated all three occasions collectively at their hotel in Adelaide.

Multiple birthdays call for a bigger celebration. @imjadeja is back with #TeamIndia and his cake was cut today along with @imkuldeep18 and Bowling Coach B. Arun. 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/0vcnyIAijh — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

Group birthday celebrations for Indian team Down Under

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official Twitter handle, the bowling trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and bowling coach Bharat Arun can be seen cutting three individual cakes to celebrate their birthdays. All three men are currently a part of the Indian contingent preparing to play in the India vs Australia pink ball Test on Thursday. Also featured in the video are some of the other members of the Indian squad, including India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravindra Jadeja injury concerns

Ravindra Jadeja's delayed return to the team is a consequence of the nasty hamstring injury and concussion that he sustained in the 1st T20I game of the India vs Australia 2020 series. Jadeja, who had been in fine form in the ODIs missed out on the rest of the T20Is after his controversial departure from the series that saw Chahal come on as his "like for like" concussion substitute. The all-rounder had recorded scores of 66* and 44* in the last ODI and first T20I respectively. It is speculated that he might have to sit out the first Test in Adelaide as well.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, who has been unimpressive in the series so far, will hope for a reversal of fortunes on Thursday. His only stint in Australia as of now has been the 3rd ODI where he recorded figures of 1/57.

India vs Australia pink ball Test

India will take on Test giants and current No.1 side Australia, in the first Test match of the series starting on December 17, 2020. The match will be a day-night Test and will be played with the mercurial pink ball which is expected to swing hard in the initial hour of the game. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval and will begin at 9:30 am IST. Both teams will be missing some huge names and will hope to have a victory locked in before moving on to Melbourne for the highly-anticipated Boxing Day Test.

Image Credits: Screenshot from BCCI video

