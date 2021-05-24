Ravindra Jadeja Makes Instagram Explode By Pulling Off Traditional Look; See Picture

The IPL 2021 suspension has given cricketers some time off of cricket. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who plied his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021, got some much-needed time to spend with his family in his hometown Jamnagar. Despite being away from the field, the southpaw has ensured that he keeps his fans updated about his daily activities through social media.

Ravindra Jadeja floors fans with traditional look

From riding his horses to relaxing in his farmhouse to regularly working out, Ravindra Jadeja is making the most of his time off from cricket. On Sunday, the CSK star took to Instagram and uploaded yet another photo of himself which floored fans. In the photo, Jadeja is seen wearing a rose gold coloured traditional outfit. He captioned the post, "#blessed #outfit" along with a folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is not only upping his style quotient on social media but is also all set to make a comeback to the international fold as he has been named in the India squad for WTC Final 2021 which will be followed by a five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Saurashtra-based all-rounder had sustained a thumb injury during India's tour of Australia which eventually ruled him out for six weeks. Subsequently, Jadeja missed the four-match Test series against England but made a scintillating comeback in IPL 2021 by putting in several match-winning performances for the MS Dhoni-led CSK team.

The cricketer will serve an eight-day quarantine period starting today post which he will fly to England on June 2 for the India vs New Zealand WTC final, as well as, the five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

After the WTC final, Virat Kohli's men will take on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

