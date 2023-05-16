Ravindra Jadeja Meets PM Modi, Calls Him A 'prime Example Of Hardwork And Dedication'

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Jadeja visited PM Modi's residence in New Delhi with his wife Rivaba, who is also a BJP MLA from Gujarat's Jamnagar North Assembly constituency. Jadeja took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture of his meeting with PM Modi. In the photo, Jadeja and his wife can be seen presenting a bouquet and a box of sweets to PM Narendra Modi.

"It was great meeting you @narendramodi saheb. You are a prime example of hard work & dedication to our motherland! I'm sure you will continue to inspire everyone in the best way possible," Jadeja wrote in the caption of his post.

Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to lock horns against Delhi Capitals in Match 67 of IPL 2023 on May 20. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Ravindra Jadeja has had a decent run in IPL 2023 thus far with both the bat and the ball. The left-arm player has scored 133 runs in 13 matches and has picked up 16 wickets to his name. He is presently eighth on the list of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the Indian Premier League. Jadeja is expected to play a major role for CSK in their upcoming clashes including in the playoff stage of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings are ranked second on the IPL 2023 points table with seven wins in 13 matches. The MS Dhoni-led side has one more game left before they could make it to the business end of the competition. If Chennai can manage to win its final league game against Delhi, it will finish with 17 points and will likely take one of the four spots on the points table.

