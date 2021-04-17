Ravindra Jadeja once registered two direct-hit run outs in single IPL game in 2017

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), made an impact in last night's game with two stunning fielding displays apart from the one wicket he took during his four-over spell. The Gujarat cricketer affected a run-out with an impressive direct hit and also took a diving catch while fielding between point and backward-point. With his amazing piece of fielding, Jadeja helped dismiss two important Punjab Kings batsmen - KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. However, this is not the first time Jadeja has dismissed someone with a direct hit as he once registered two direct-hit run-outs in a single IPL game in 2017.

In 2017, when Jadeja was playing for now-defunct Gujarat Lions, he ran out two Delhi batsman with impressive direct hits in quick succession. In the match, that was being played at Kanpur, the left-handed all-rounder first ran out Marlon Samuels in the 10th over and two overs later he dismissed Corey Anderson by firing the ball onto the stumps. On both occasions, Jadeja was fielding at the backward-point area and was quick to collect the ball and throw it directly at the stumps before the batsmen could reach the crease. However, Jadeja's fielding effort wasn't enough to win the game for Gujarat as Delhi chased down the target of 196 with ease.

CSK vs PBKS

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni-led CSK won their first game of IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings on Friday. CSK won the game by 6 wickets with 26 balls to spare. After winning the toss, Dhoni had asked KL Rahul and his team to bat first. CSK's opening bowler Deepak Chahar struck early as he dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the fourth ball of the innings and then scalped three more important wickets of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and Deepak Hooda in successive overs. Ravindra Jadeja pulled off an amazing run-out of Punjab skipper KL Rahul in Chahar's second over as the Men in Red were 25/5 at one stage. Punjab batsman Shahrukh Khan played an important knock of 36-ball 47 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion by young Sam Curran.

Punjab finished its innings at 106 for 8 in 20 overs. When CSK batsmen came to bat in the second innings, they had a very low score to chase, which made it easy for the opening pair to start slow without any pressure. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first to be dismissed from the Chennai camp as he was sent back in the fifth over after making a slow 5 off 16 balls. Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis steadied the inning as they forged an important partnership of 66 runs. Ali was looking in good touch as he smashed 46 off 31 balls before being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin. Ambati Rayudu was sent back for a golden duck, while Suresh Raina was dismissed for 8 off 9 balls. Sam Curran came in and finished the game for Chennai with a boundary. Faf remained not out at 36 runs, which made off 33 balls.

(Image Credit: PTI)