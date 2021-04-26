Ravindra Jadeja Owns THIS Stunning IPL Record Since 2020 After Heroics Against RCB

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore was marked by a brilliant all-round performance by Ravindra Jadeja. The Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB exhibition on Sunday is expected to be remembered for a long time. The last over of the game saw Ravindra Jadeja change the game completely where he hit 5 sixes to register 37 runs in the last over. A Twitter user pointed out an amazing record maintained by Ravindra Jadeja in the last 2 overs of the game since 2020 while batting.

Ravindra Jadeja's maintains a brilliant record since 2020

The CSK vs RCB match saw undoubtedly one of the finest Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 performances that took the Chennai Super Kings to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. A Twitter user Rohit Sankar put out an interesting statistic that Ravindra Jadeja has maintained since 2020 while batting in the last 2 overs of the league. The tweet laid out that since 2020, in the last 2 overs of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja has scored a staggering 176 runs from just 64 balls.

Since IPL 2020 in last two overs of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja has made 176 off just 64 balls!!!!



Best SR in those two overs in the league in this period.#CSKvRCB #IPL2021 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 25, 2021

By doing so, Jadeja has maintained the best strike rate for any batsmen in the last 2 overs since 2020. Even heavy hitters like AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard are no match to the Ravindra Jadeja stats. In comparison, AB de Villiers has scored 131 runs from 49 balls and Kieron Pollard has scored 149 runs from 61 balls.

For comparison,



AB: 131 (49)

Pollard: 149 (61)

Morgan: 95(39) — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja stats in IPL

The Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 has seen him score 102 runs in 5 matches so far. His strike rate has significantly climbed upwards to touch 192.45. With the ball, Jadeja has taken 5 wickets with an economy of 6.05. In his overall IPL career, Jadeja has scored 2261 runs with an average of 26.29 and taken 119 wickets with an economy of 7.61.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB

Up until the last over, the RCB bowlers were on point and it looked like CSK would be restricted to a score of 160 runs. But Ravindra Jadeja hit 5 sixes in the last over along with a four which took the score to 191 runs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 62 runs from 28 balls with a strike rate of 221.43 in the match. While chasing, Devdutt Padikkal played an important knock scoring 34 runs.

But Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling breached the middle order of RCB taking wickets of dangerous batsmen like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers along with Washington Sundar. He also registered the run out of Dan Christian with his precision throw. This brilliant all-round performance took the CSK to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

