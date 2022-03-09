Ravindra Jadeja Reaches The Summit, Becomes World's No.1 All-rounder In ICC Rankings

Team India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has forced his way back into the no. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Test All-Rounder Rankings following his stellar performance in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The 33-year-old scored an unbeaten knock of 175 runs in the first innings of the match and followed with bowling efforts of 5/41 and 4/46 in both batting innings of Sri Lanka. As per the latest Men’s Test player rankings by ICC, Jadeja tops the table with 406 points having jumped two places ahead of Jason Holder and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The former West Indies skipper now sits second in the table with 382 rating points, while Jadeja’s spin twin Ashwin sits in the third position with 347 points. Apart from Jadeja, former India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also made improvements in the Test rankings. Kohli humped two places by replacing Travis Head as no. 5 ranked Test batter, while Pant reached the 10th position with 723 points. Skipper Rohit Sharma also finds himself in the sixth position in Test batting rankings.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin's heroics against Sri Lanka

After contributing with a 150+ runs knock and a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Jadeja became the first Indian in over 60 years to achieve the unique milestone. Vinoo Mankad was the other Indian to do so against England in 1952, while Polly Umrigarh did it against West Indies in 1962. Sri Lanka’s score in their first batting innings was one run short of Jadeja’s 175 runs effort, while the second innings score was three runs more.

Ashwin contributed with 2/49 in 20 overs in the second innings of the match, followed by 4/47 in 21 overs during the third, and surpassed India’s legendary skipper and allrounder Kapil Dev in the list of cricketers with the most Test wickets for India. He became India’s second-highest wicket-taker with 436 wickets to his tally and now follows legendary wrist spinner Anil Kumble in the list. Ashwin took 85 Test appearances to achieve the feat, while Kapil Dev did it in 131 games.

