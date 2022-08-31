Ravindra Jadeja Recalls 'death' Rumours, Laughs Off Claim He's Not In T20 World Cup Squad

The India vs Pakistan Asia up 2022 match on Sunday saw Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya playing a huge role in Team India's victory. Pandya produced an all-round show contributing with bat and ball, while Jadeja's vital knock of 35 runs brought the team even closer to victory.

Ravindra Jadeja recalls time when he learned about his own death

Jadeja, while addressing the media ahead of India vs Hong Kong match, spoke about a range of topics from Team India's bowling unit, pressure of representing the national team, bizarre rumours about his death to his T20 World Cup selection. A journalist, during the pre-match conference, asked the all-rounder for his views on media reports that hinted at his absence from this year's ICC T20 World Cup.

In no time, Jadeja quashed all the rumours, breaking into a fit of laughter as he recalled the time when he learned about his death. He added that his commitment towards delivering his best performance for India will always remain.

"You are talking about me not being a part of the T20 World Cup squad, this is nothing. I had once read that I have died. I do not think about all this, I just look to give my best. You just need to practice and improve and this is the key to success," he said.

Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja hails Bhuvneshwar, Pandya

Indian spinners went wicketless during the India vs Pakistan match with pacers claiming all ten wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler for India picking up four wickets and conceding just 26 runs in four overs. Hardik Pandya finished the match with figures of 3/25, while Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets.

Praising Team India's overall bowling performance against Pakistan, Jadeja said, “Spinners also contributed. But sometimes it happens that you bowl well and you do not get wickets but fast bowlers do not bowl that well but get wickets. T20I is like that. The pacers get wickets on a full toss sometimes. Everyone bowled well and pacers gave us wickets when we needed them. Hardik Pandya gave us breakthroughs, then Bhuvneshwar took two in an over."

Ravindra Jadeja dissects dressing room mindset ahead of India vs Hong Kong

India has already got closer to qualification for the next round following their win over Pakistan on Sunday. The upcoming match against Hong Kong will be a formality game for Men in Blue, however, Jadeja feels the team does not take the opponents lightly and will play with a positive mindset. “We are going to play against Hong Kong with a positive mindset and we will not take them lightly. On a given day, anything can happen in T20Is. We will give our best and play positively," he signed off.