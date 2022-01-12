Ravindra Jadeja Recreates Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Look; Leaves Fans Stunned

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram to post an image of himself where he recreates Allu Arjun's famous Pushpa look and his fans love it. Jadeja missed out on India's tour of South Africa with an injury and was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. In the viral image of Jadeja, he sports the worn-torn look of Allu Arjun from the movie Pushpa: The Rise and also has a "beedi" in his mouth to top it off. But he put in a statutory warning about the "beedi" stating that it can cause cancer and is injurious to health. Check out the Ravindra Jadeja Instagram post that has fans stunned.

About Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, hit the theatres on 17 December. The central theme of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a coolie worker in the Seshachalam woods of Andhra Pradesh. One of the south's famous actors, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also featured in a unique song and the film has received a good response from all corners of the country. The Allu Arjun-starrer has already bowled over audiences with its theatrical release, and now it is preparing for a big release of the Hindi version on Amazon Prime on 14 January. At the fourth weekend, Pushpa has made an impressive worldwide collection of about Rs 325 crores and the Hindi version’s net collection has crossed Rs 80 crores. The Hindi dubbed version continues to rock the theatres. This movie crossed the lifetime collection of the Hindi-dubbed version of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1.

CSK make Jadeja first retention along with MS Dhoni & Ruturaj Gaikwad

The existing eight franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on 30 November, revealed the names of players retained by them ahead of the upcoming mega auction. Chennai Super Kings decided to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings also shared a video of its star players signing their contracts for the coming season. But they decided to select Jadeja as the first option ahead of skipper Dhoni. Jadeja was the first pick for CSK in the retention list as the side acquired his services for Rs. 16 crore which is the highest for a CSK player in IPL 2022. Jadeja is also in contention for the role of the captain if Dhoni decides to pass on the role. MS Dhoni has agreed to a wage cut as the former India skipper has been retained by CSK for Rs. 12 crore, Rs. 3 crore less than what he was receiving in the previous edition of the tournament.