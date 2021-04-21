Ravindra Jadeja Reels Over India's 2019 WC Semi-final Loss, Reveals Moment Of Regret

Nearly two years after India's heartbreaking exit from the ICC 2019 World Cup, ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has opened up on his innings that could have led the Men in Blue into the final contest and a step closer to the silverware. Jadeja, who was leading India's comeback alongside MS Dhoni after the top-order crumbled on the reserve day, was dismissed by Trent Boult when he was at 77. Jadeja's fall mounted pressure on MS Dhoni who was eventually run out by Martin Guptil thereby thrashing India's dream of a third World Cup.

Expressing regret over his dismissal, Jadeja said that he wanted to win that 2019 semi-final against New Zealand for India. “I was playing well in that particular game. We were almost about to win the game but then I got out! That’s the game I wanted to win for my country," he told Dream11’s Dil Ya Dimaag with Indian women’s cricket allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues.

In the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Jadeja played a valiant inning of 77 runs off 59 balls. He smoked 4 sixes and 4 fours to release the pressure as India chased 240 runs on the reserve day after play was washed out on match-day. Jadeja teamed up with MS Dhoni to stitch an over 100-run partnership with the former India skipper contributing with a half-century before his dismissal. India eventually lost by a margin of 18 runs while the Blackcaps proceeded into the finale against England.

In the same conversation, Jadeja also revealed his favourite IPL memory. The star all-rounder picked Rajasthan Royals title win in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 as his favourite memory. “I think the first victory is always memorable because that is where my journey started in the IPL and I was part of the team," he said.

When asked to chose between batting or bowling, Jadeja said: “I will go with my batting because India is a country full of batsmen and whoever scores runs is more famous, as the team is known for its batting.”

Jadeja shines for CSK in IPL 2021

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable day on the field during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Jadeja made a tremendous impact with his live-wire fielding performances as he took four catches as the three-time winners ended up winning the game comfortably. In the previous CSK encounter against Punjab, Jadeja effected a lightning-fast run-out to dismiss KL Rahul and grabbed a stunning catch to aid Deepak Chahar, eventually leading Chennai to victory.

Jadeja's BCCI contract

Impressed by Jadeja's game-changing skills, former English skipper Michael Vaughan repeated his outcry over the all-rounder's BCCI contract. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan remarked that it was 'beyond him' why BCCI doesn't have Jadeja in the top bracker alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The ace Indian all-rounder has been handed an A-grade contract which provides him with an annual payment of INR 5 crores. However, displeased with the current contract, Vaughan had earlier labelled it a 'disgrace' and remarked that Jadeja should be given the same pay grade as skipper Virat Kohli.