Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Joining India 'elite Club' Featuring Only MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dazzled with both bat and ball in the recently-concluded India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The cricketer scored a crafty 57 in the first innings and formed a defiant 121-run stand with interim captain Ajinkya Rahane. Furthermore, Jadeja claimed three wickets in the match with his left-arm spin.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: Ravindra Jadeja dazzles in India’s series-levelling win

India vs Australia 2020: Ravindra Jadeja joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in an elite 50-match club

Ravindra Jadeja, who did not make it to India’s playing XI at the Adelaide Oval, played the 50th Test of his career at MCG a week later. The star all-rounder celebrated his 50th Test occasion with a win as India defeated Australia by eight wickets on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test. Apart from playing 50 Tests, Jadeja has also represented his national side in 168 ODIs and 50 T20I matches.

By taking field for India for the 50th time in Tests, Ravindra Jadeja has now joined an elite club of cricketers to feature in at least 50 matches for India in all three formats of the game. The only other Indians to do so are former captain MS Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli. Jadeja even acknowledged the achievement by bringing the same to everybody’s notice through his social media accounts.

On joining MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the 50-plus matches club, Ravindra Jadeja wrote that it is a “great honour” for him to join the two greats of the game. The all-rounder also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his own teammates for showing “faith” in him.

It's a great honour to join Mahi Bhai and Virat as the only others to have played 50 games across all 3 formats for 🇮🇳 A big thank you to the BCCI, my team mates, the brilliant support staff for showing faith in me and for always backing me.Onwards and upwards. Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tH5R5o5Ma — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 29, 2020

India vs Australia 2020 series: The road ahead

The India vs Australia 2020 series will now move ahead with the third match at the same venue in January. High on confidence with a win in the Boxing Day bout, Team India will be looking to carry their winning momentum for the rest of the series. Moreover, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is also set to receive a massive boost with the looming arrival of opening batsman Rohit Sharma. The limited-overs vice-captain earlier missed the entire white ball segment of the ongoing tour due to an injury.

