Ravindra Jadeja Scores Brand Endorsement After MVP-like Displays In IPL 2021; More Details

Since making his international debut for India in 2009, Ravindra Jadeja has earned a reputation as one of the most dependable all-rounders in the game. A consistent presence in the Indian side as well as in the IPL,' Sir' Jadeja's brand value, like him, has also aged like fine wine through the years. While not quite in the ranks of names like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni yet, Jadeja has carved out his own place in the Indian endorsement market in the past few years.

Extremely proud and thrilled to be an ASICS ambassador. Looking forward to this journey together.

I urge you all to stay safe and stay strong during these testing times. Stay indoors, wear a mask if you have to go out and regularly sanitize / wash your hands.

#ASICSIN #smsb pic.twitter.com/j3wiFU28nK — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 27, 2021

Jadeja bags lucrative ASICS deal after IPL 2021 heroics

Having clobbered Royal Challengers Bangalore's star bowler Harshal Patel for an astonishing 37 runs in the final over of the CSK vs RCB match on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja consolidated his place in the IPL history books forever. This knock, combined with a tremendous bowling spell of 3/13, rightfully made the all-rounder the centre of conversation as the CSK team 2021 defeated RCB on Sunday. With such attention-grabbing performances, it is unsurprising that Jadeja has nabbed a huge endorsement deal in 2021, this time with the sportswear company ASICS.

In keeping with their motto of "Healthy soul in a healthy body," the world-famous company has added Jadeja to a venerable list of athletes like tennis champions Novak Djokovic and Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs. Talking about the deal, Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India and South Asia, said that “Ravindra’s limitless energy and inspiring potential" would fit right in with the brand's message of "encouraging people to experience the transformative power of sport, not just on the body but on the mind" as well. The monetary aspects of the deal remain unknown.

Ravindra Jadeja stats in IPL 2021

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 102 runs in 5 matches so far in the IPL 2021. His strike rate has significantly climbed upwards to touch 192.45. Jadeja has also taken 5 wickets with an economy of 6.05 at the series so far.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 price

Ravindra Jadeja made his IPL debut in 2008 for the Rajasthan Royals for a price of â‚¹12 lakhs. After a one-year stint with the Kochi Tuskers for â‚¹4.37 crores, Jadeja saw his price shoot up to â‚¹9.2 crores as he made his debut for his current team, the Chennai Super Kings in 2012. Jadeja's salary fell to â‚¹5.5 crores from 2014-16, however, since the return of Chennai into the IPL draw in 2018, Jadeja has earned a steady salary of â‚¹7 crores from his team.

Ravindra Jadeja net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Ravindra Jadeja's net worth in 2021 stands at â‚¹50 crores. Of this, Jaddu has earned roughly â‚¹77 crores from the IPL alone. As a multi-format allrounder, he also has a Grade A contract with the BCCI for the 2019-2020 period. This gives him a salary of â‚¹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. Jadeja is rumoured to charge around â‚¹1 crore for endorsements and has been associated with brands like Gujarat Tourism, Incredible India, and Life OK.

Disclaimer: The above Ravindra Jadeja net worth, Ravindra Jadeja salary and Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

