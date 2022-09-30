Ravindra Jadeja Sends Internet Into Frenzy As He Tweets Calling Manjrekar 'dear Friend'

Team India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and put out an interesting tweet mentioning cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. The duo made headlines during the Asia Cup 2022, when Manjrekar asked the player if he is okay to talk with him. Earlier in 2019, the duo was involved in a heated war of words on social media after the former cricketer made remarks about Jadeja’s performance.

Meanwhile, in his tweet on Thursday, Jadeja shared a picture of Manjrekar doing his presenting job in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022. Interestingly, Jadeja called Manjrekar his ‘dear friend’ and send the entire social media into a frenzy. On noticing the tweet, Indian cricket fans quickly made the tweet viral, while also putting out many interesting reactions. “Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar,” Jadeja said.

Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022

Internet reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's tweet about Sanjay Manjrekar

Multiverse of madness! 🤣 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2022

Jokes apart,takes balls of steel to openly accept one’s mistake & move onn. Hats off to Sanjay for that. — Vish.❤️ (@vishaljain027) September 29, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar's reaction during Asia Cup 2022

During the post-match presentation after India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stage of Asia Cup 2022. the former Indian cricketer put forward a cheeky question to Jadeja, asking if the player is okay to talk to him. “First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu,” questioned Manjrekar on the live broadcast by Star Sports. Replying to the question, Jadeja said, “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar's feud during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup

Back in 2019, during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in the UK, Manjrekar criticized the Indian all-rounder by calling him a ‘bits and pieces player’. This go down well will the star allrounder as he took to Twitter and called the former cricketer’s commentary "verbal diarrhoea". Jadeja later hit a half-century during the 2019 World Cup semi-final and celebrated the feat by targeting Manjrekar in the commentary box.

However, looking at their recent interactions, it seems like both individuals have buried the rivalry. It is pertinent to mention that, Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to his knee injury. He has undergone a successful surgery since then and is currently in process of recovery. He will be a notable exclusion from India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.