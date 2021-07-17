Ravindra Jadeja Shares Pics Of Team India's Training, Files Them Under 'Business Hours'

After taking a much-needed rest after the conclusion of the World Test Championship final, Team India are back training as they prepare themselves to take on Counties Select XI in the practice match ahead of the England series. On Friday Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave cricket fans a glimpse of the intense practice session on his Twitter handle. The match between Virat Kohli's team and Counties Select XI will be played between July 20-22 at Durham.

Ravindra Jadeja shares images from the practice session

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday shared images from Team India's practice session in Durham. He captioned the pictures 'Business Hours'. This practice match is a dress rehearsal for team India as they prepare for the upcoming five-match India vs England Test series. The upcoming series will be an opportunity for Men in Blue to overcome their dismal record in England, the country where they are yet to register a series win since 2007.

The last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. During the 2011 tour, India was handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

India vs England Test series 2021 schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series will get underway from August 4. As per the schedule, Trent Bridge will host the first Test from August 4-8, while Lord's will be hosting the second Test from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

While India will be aiming to beat Joe Root & Co. in their own backyard whereas, the hosts would be eager to settle the score against the visiting side after their away series loss against India in March. England who had toured India earlier this year were tasted bitter defeat across formats ( 3-1 Tests, 3-2 T20Is & 2-1 ODIs respectively).

Credit: @imjadeja/ Twitter