Ravindra Jadeja Starts Preparation For England Tour, Flaunts Gym Equipment; Watch

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has started his preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship Final and England Tour. The star all-rounder took to Instagram and revealed that he has started his preparation for the England Tour. In the video, Jadeja is seen showing off his gym equipment as he starts preparing for the long England tour. Apart from the video, Jadeja also shared his post work-out pictures.

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja is making his comeback in the Test after he was ruled out during the India Tour of Australia. The 32-years-old all-rounder had sustained a thumb injury while batting in the first innings of the Sydney Test and was eventually ruled out for six weeks. Following that he also missed the four-Test England series that took place in India. However, he announced his comeback in style, as during the IPL 2021 Jadeja delivered many multiple match-winning performances.

Team India's Schedule For WTC Final & England Tour

BCCI recently announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship and 5 matches test series against England. Team India's preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand in the UK -- from June 18 -- will start on May 25 when they enter the bio-bubble created for them here in India itself. The 8-day bubble will be followed by another 10-days quarantine in the UK before the boys take on the Kiwis in Southampton.

The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14). A 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to the UK and the existing COVID-19 situation in the country has forced BCCI to pick at least 30 members in the squad which will have some automatic choices and the best performers from India.

