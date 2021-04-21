Ravindra Jadeja Steals The Show Despite Deepak Chahar's 4-wicket Spell Vs KKR; Here Is How

Deepak Chahar has triggered a batting collapse yet again in the IPL 2021 as Kolkata Knight Riders were the latest to fall into his trap on Wednesday night. The Chennai Super Kings surged in the race of the Purple Cap and picked up his second four-wicket haul this season, as KKR saw their batting line up falter like a pack of cards. The 28-year-old’s spell has almost guaranteed a win over Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede, with Kolkata losing half their side inside the powerplay.

KKR vs CSK: Fine Deepak Chahar IPL 2021 run continues, sends Kolkata top order packing

Chasing 221 to win at the Wankhede, Kolkata Knight Riders saw their chase derail inside the first five overs as Deepak Chahar ran through their batting line-up with the new ball. As he did against the Punjab Kings earlier in the IPL 2021 season, the Chennai Super Kings star used his strengths well to trigger a batting collapse to put his team in command of the situation. The first amongst the Deepak Chahar wickets on the night was Shubman Gill, who hit it straight to Lungi Ngidi and was dismissed for a duck. The 28-year-old proceeded to then dismiss KKR top-scorer Nitish Rana in his next over to have them reeling at 17-2.

With the seamer bowling in great rhythm, MS Dhoni proceeded to give him the third over and reaped rewards, with Chahar getting the better of Eoin Morgan before dismissing Sunil Narine. While that was the fourth amongst the Deepak Chahar wickets, the milestone was hogged by Ravindra Jadeja, who pulled off a stellar catch in the covers to send him back to the pavilion. Narine tried to hit Chahar through the covers, but Jaddu pulled off a stunning catch diving low to see the KKR pegged back at 31/4. Chahar eventually finished his spell at 4/29, his second-best figures in the IPL following his 4/15 against the Punjab Kings earlier this season. CSK's Deepak Chahar IPL 2021 investment worth INR 8 crore seems to be certainly worth it.

KKR vs CSK: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell launch assault as KKR in the chase

Kolkata Knight Riders were down and out at 31/5, but Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell launched a stunning counter-attacking assault to keep the two-time champions in the hunt. The former scored a 21-ball 50 as the duo hit the CSK bowling line-up to all parts of the ground in a stellar 81-run stand which came in just six overs. However, the assault was undone by Sam Curran, who got the better of the West Indian, after he left alone a delivery on the legside which knocked him over.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)