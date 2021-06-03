Ravindra Jadeja Steals The Show With Comical Reaction To Umesh Yadav's Fitness Post

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Virat Kohli and has been immense for the team over the last decade. And while the Chennai Super Kings star has dazzled on the pitch more often than not, the Saurashtra star retains his jovial personality and is never shy of making fun at the expense of his teammates. The latest in the line of long victims was pacer Umesh Yadav.

India vs New Zealand: Ravindra Jadeja mercilessly trolls Umesh Yadav during WTC final 2021 preparations

Team India speedster Umesh Yadav has been regularly hitting the gym while in England as he ramps up his preparations for the upcoming India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021. The Nagpur born fast bowler is a fitness freak and many of his intense workout sessions can be seen on his Instagram profile. In his latest post, the Delhi Capitals pacer posed in front of the camera with dumbbells at his feet, showcasing his ripped physique. Yadav captioned the post suggesting that "will is a skill", with many lauding the pacer. Many Indian players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha and Anureet Singh were in awe of Umesh, but Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with a simple troll. The CSK superstar simply wrote "OK" in response, which was an instant hit among the fans.

Umesh Yadav will face fierce competition to make it to the playing XI, with Team Indian boasting an exciting pace attack with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj all fit and available. The 33-year-old may not make the WTC Final 2021 XI but could be a key fixture in the later series against England, with his ability to swing the ball and bowl at and rapid pace. Jadeja meanwhile will be a staple at No.7 for Virat Kohli and will be open to chip in with both bat and bowl when necessary. India are scheduled to play the Kiwis in the final in less than a fortnight, with the WTC Final scheduled to begin on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

India squad for WTC Final

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

