Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been the country's leading all-rounder for a major part of the last decade, especially in Test cricket. The southpaw has also been in stunning form in limited-overs cricket since IPL 2020, thus consolidating his place in the Indian team across formats. Jadeja is a three-dimensional player who contributes immensely to all three facets of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja's comment on RR team 2021's Instagram post leaves fans in splits

The Saurashtra-based cricketer's social media game is also on point as he keeps his fans entertained through his witty posts and comments. On Tuesday, Jadeja was at it once again as he replied hysterically on his former IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals' Instagram post and left his fans in splits.

The official Twitter handle of RR team 2021 posted a photo asking their followers to name the cricketer who will become the world's best in 2025. Responding to the same, Jadeja commented and wrote his name with a flexed bicep emoji, leaving everyone in stitches.

Why did Jadeja miss the India vs England Test series?

Jadeja ended up missing the India vs England Test series as he was out of action due to a dislocated thumb. The hosts went on to win the series 2-1. Coming back to the Jadeja injury, the CSK cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc on Day 3 of the third Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. Jaddu remained unbeaten on 28 as he had to leave the field and was reportedly in deep discomfort. He did not take the field during Australia's second innings either.

The middle-order batsman later went for scans and the results showed that he has dislocated his thumb. It was then reported that the southpaw would be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury after it was officially confirmed that he had been ruled out for six weeks. As a result of that, the elegant all-rounder also ended up missing the historic fourth and final Test match against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane where Team India scripted history to register back-to-back Test series wins Down Under.

Meanwhile, Jadeja featured in the CSK players retained list ahead of IPL 2021 auction. The left-hander who is among the most prominent CSK players is likely to make a comeback in the tournament. CSK will kick off IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.

Ravindra Jadeja net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Ravindra Jadeja net worth in 2021 stands at â‚¹50 crore. Of this, Jaddu has earned roughly â‚¹ 77 crores from the IPL alone. As a multi-format allrounder, he also has a Grade A contract with the BCCI for the 2019-2020 period. This gives him a salary of â‚¹5 crore yer pear excluding any bonuses. Jadeja is rumoured to charge around â‚¹1 crore for endorsements and has been associated with brands like Gujarat Tourism, Incredible India, and Life OK.

Disclaimer: The above Ravindra Jadeja net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

