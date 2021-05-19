Ravindra Jadeja Stuns Netizens With Stylish Look And A Special 2-word Message; See Picture

With the IPL 2021 postponed, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is currently spending time with his family in his hometown Jamnagar. The southpaw has ensured that he keeps his fans updated about his daily activities through social media. From riding his horses to relaxing in his farmhouse to regularly working out, Ravindra Jadeja is making the most of his time off from cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja posts fashionable photo in an all-black outfit

A day after unveiling his new look for the England tour, Jadeja took to Instagram and posted a stylish photo of himself on his story. In the photo, the CSK star can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, black glares and a fashionable black hat. Jadeja captioned the post "#STAYHUMBLE"

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is not upping his style quotient on social media but is also all set to make a comeback to the international fold as he has been named in the India squad for WTC Final 2021 which will be followed by a five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Saurashtra-based all-rounder had sustained a thumb injury during India's tour of Australia which eventually ruled him out for six weeks. Subsequently, Jadeja missed the four-match Test series against England but made a scintillating comeback in IPL 2021 by putting in several match-winning performances for the MS Dhoni-led CSK team.

Ravindra Jadeja is all set to leave for Mumbai where he will serve an eight-day quarantine period starting May 24 post which he will fly to England on June 2 for the India vs New Zealand WTC final, as well as, the five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

Ravindra Jadeja is an instrumental part of the India squad for WTC Final 2021 and his performance will be crucial in India's chances in winning the contest. The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

