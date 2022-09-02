Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to an injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that Jadeja sustained a right-knee injury, and as a result of that, he will not play in the ongoing Asia Cup. The BCCI issued a statement regarding the same, where it also informed that Jadeja is currently under the supervision of the medical team. Axar Patel has been named as Jadeja's replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon," the BCCI said in its statement.

India’s updated squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Asia Cup 2022

As far as the ongoing Asia Cup is concerned, India have already qualified for the Super 4 stage courtesy of their back-to-back wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong in their Group A matches. India will play either Pakistan or Hong Kong in their first Super 4 game depending on the result of tonight's match between the two sides. Pakistan are expected to win the game against Hong Kong considering they have a superior squad. India will play their next game on September 4.

Image: BCCI