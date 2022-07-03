Ravindra Jadeja Tight-lipped About CSK's Captaincy Controversy: 'What Happened, Happened'

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed a stunning century on Day 2 of the fifth Test match against England on Saturday. The left-handed batter scored 104 off 194 balls to help India register a mammoth total in the first innings. After the end of play on Day 2, Jadeja was asked about the controversy surrounding his captaincy in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Jadeja snubbed the question and said IPL was not in his mind when he was batting against England.

Jadeja said when a player is representing India, their entire focus needs to be on the Indian team, adding "It was the same for me". The Gujarat-born cricketer further stated that his knock against England gave him a lot of confidence as a player because it is not easy to score a century in England, especially when the ball is swinging.

"What happened, happened. IPL was not on my mind. Whenever you are playing for India, your entire focus needs to be on the Indian team. It was the same for me, there is no better satisfaction than performing well for India. I can really take some confidence in myself as a player from this, to score a 100 in England, especially in swinging conditions, so yeah it feels really good," Jadeja told reporters after the end of play on Day 2.

Jadeja was appointed the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the start of the 15th edition of the IPL. However, he relinquished the captaincy mid-season CSK's poor performance in the first half of the tournament. MS Dhoni took over the captaincy of CSK for the remainder of the season. Jadeja then suffered an injury that ruled him out of the competition. Reports had emerged at the time suggesting a rift between Jadeja and CSK management.

England vs India: 5th Test

As far as the ongoing Test match is concerned, Jadeja played a crucial role with the bat in the first innings as he forged a crucial 222-run partnership with Rishabh Pant to help India recover from a shaky start that saw their top-order topple like a pack of cards. For most of the partnership, Jadeja played second fiddle to Pant but was instrumental in rescuing India from a wobbly position. Jadeja reached his century on Day 2 of the match.

India scored 416 runs in their first innings. Apart from Jadeja and Pant, who scored 146 off 111 balls, Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with the bat as he scored 31 off just 16 balls. Indian bowlers then put England under more pressure by taking five wickets before the end of play on Day 2. England will resume batting at their overnight score of 84/5.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI/PTI