Ravindra Jadeja To Leave CSK? India All-rounder Deletes All CSK Posts From Social Media

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket currently and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings have reaped the benefits of his immense talent with both bat and ball in the Indian Premier League for many years. However, speculation about Jadeja's exit from CSK is slowly gaining momentum with fans starting to raise questions after he deleted old CSK post from his social media account. Jadeja was removed as CSK captain in the middle of IPL 2022 and it has led to a lot of speculations around his place.

Will Ravindra Jadeja stay at Chennai Super Kings next season?

The IPL 2021 edition was a season to forget for Ravindra Jadeja who not only lost his captaincy but was also ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The all-rounder was named the skipper ahead of the start of the season but CSK endured a horrible start to their campaign as they lost the first 4 matches. After 10 matches, Jadeja decided to step down from the leadership position which brought MS Dhoni back at the helm and towards the business end of the season.

If losing captaincy was not enough the all-rounder was suddenly ruled out of the tournament which raised doubts over a possible rift between the player and franchise. While the franchise denied having rift, Jadeja's decision to remove all posts related to CSK has once again raised the question. The all-rounder also did not post any pictures on social media to wish MS Dhoni on his birthday as well. Despite all the speculation the player continues to be part of the CSK team with the franchise recently posting a picture of him and congratulating for being named as the vice-captain of the ODI team for the tour of West Indies.

Fans react to speculation regarding Ravindra Jadeja CSK exit

Jadeja to quit CSK?



CSK and rumours



Somebody has to clear this in air.



Jaddu will not play for them in future my guess — Ajju (@Thisisnaan) July 9, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja will never leave CSK.



That's it that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/BR9DjNRwqw — Vansh Narayan Singh🚩 (@vanshtweetz) July 8, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja has removed all his CSK posts from 2021 and 2022 🙂. — Naman (@Mr_unknown23_) July 8, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja performance for CSK in IPL 2022

Jadeja spent 10 years with Chennai Super Kings after being signed in the 2012 auction. During his time in Chennai, the Saurashtra cricketer won two IPL titles, establishing himself as one of the finest all-rounders. The 31-year-old was retained by the franchisee for a whopping INR 16 crore ahead of IPL 2022. In the ten matches that the 'rockstar' played before exiting the tournament, he only scored 116 runs and took five wickets. Recently during India vs England Edgbaston Test, Jadeja snubbed the question and said IPL was not in his mind when he was batting against England. He said that what happened, happened. and IPL was not on his mind.