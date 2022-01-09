Ravindra Jadeja Trolls KKR On Gambhir's 'T20 Masterstroke' On Dhoni; 'just A Show Off'

During the Fourth Ashes Test match, fans witnessed one of the highest quality games as both teams went all out. England had a very high target to chase in just one day and it seemed impossible so they were going for a draw. They were down to their last wicket for the final two overs but James Anderson and Stuart Broad managed to hold on for a stunning draw. The Aussie Pat Cummins brought in a total of eight fielders around the English tail-ender batsmen to put pressure on them and try to force a win.

After the match, the Kolkata Knight Riders posted two images, one from the Australia England match and another of the KKR team from the 2016 IPL season when then skipper Gautam Gambhir set up a very similar field to squeeze MS Dhoni. It worked as in that match, Dhoni only managed to score 8 runs off 22 balls. The KKR Twitter team deemed it a 'T20 master stroke'. But, Dhoni's teammate Ravindra Jadeja snapped back and replied "It's not a masterstroke! Just a show-off."

That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke! #Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/D3XbMu83mf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 9, 2022

Its not a master stroke!Just a show off🤣 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 9, 2022

MS Dhoni takes pay cut to stay with CSK

The existing eight franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, November 30, revealed the names of players retained by them ahead of the upcoming mega auction. CSK decided to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings also shared a video of its star players signing their contracts for the coming season.

As far as the retentions are concerned, MS Dhoni has agreed to a wage cut as the former India skipper has been retained by CSK for Rs. 12 crores, Rs. 3 crore less than what he was receiving in the previous edition of the tournament and it is also not confirmed if the former Indian cricket player will take up his role as captain. Ravindra Jadeja was the first pick for CSK in the retention list as the side acquired his services for Rs. 16 crore which is the highest for a CSK player in IPL 2022. Jadeja is in contention for the role of the captain if Dhoni decides to pass on the role. Moeen Ali has been retained for Rs. 8 crores and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been retained for Rs. 6 crores. The Kings are now left with a salary purse of Rs. 48 crore after the deduction of the amount used for retaining the four players.

Image: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter