'Maine Nahi Bola': Ravindra Jadeja Trolls Kohli Over DRS, Fans Say 'Pant Ne Bola Hoga'

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his teammate Ravindra Jadeja got involved in a funny social banter after the latter posted an image of himself and the skipper, where the former can be seen making a signal for DRS (Decision Review System). Jadeja while posting the picture on social media took a jibe at his captain saying, "Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko (I didn't ask him to take the review)".

"Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think it's out. And then you start doubting the decision after asking for a review)," Kohli responded to the all-rounder's post with a laughing emoji. Ravindra Jadeja is one of the few cricketers in the Indian team who somehow manages to convince the captain for a review every time they are on a field together and especially when it's the Gujarat cricketer with the ball.

Netizens quickly flooded Jadeja's post with hilarious reactions with some even poking fun at the skipper for his poor DRS calls. Others said that it must have been Rishabh Pant from behind the wickets who convinced Kohli to take the call. Here's how netizens reacted to Jadeja's post.

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Nik RM (@nik17995) June 10, 2020

Jarur Pant ne bola hoga

ðŸ˜œðŸ˜œðŸ˜œ — Virat Kohli (@KohliFanteam) June 10, 2020

Virat be like- exactly why I am taking it.ðŸ˜‚ — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) June 10, 2020

Virat Kohli, known for his incredible batting skills is not as good when it comes to taking reviews. Kohli's success rate while taking reviews is the poorest among all top-end international cricketers. Kohli as a batsman did not get a single DRS call right for two years from 2017 to 2019. In test cricket, Kohli unsuccessfully reviewed umpires' call for nine consecutive times.

(Image Credit: PTI)

