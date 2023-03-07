Star Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and revealed that he and his wife Rivaba Jadeja have turned movie producers. He put out the poster of the movie in his post, which has been titled as ‘Pachhattar ka Chhora’. The movie is being directed by Jayant Gilatar and stars top Bollywood stars like Randeep Hooda, Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, and Gulshan Grover.

Jadeja also shared the pictures from the launch event of the movie, where Rivaba was seen posing alongside the star cast. The 34-year-old became the latest cricketer to turn into a movie producer after the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. The MS Dhoni-owned Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd announced their first project named ‘LGM- Lets Get Married’, which is a Tamil movie.

Ravindra Jadeja's impact during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Meanwhile, Jadeja is currently with the Indian squad, preparing for the Test series finale against Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led team heads into the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with a 2-1 lead, needing one victory to earn qualification for the ICC World Test Championship final. The all-rounder has notably turned out to be one of the top performers for India in the series so far.

His best performance in the series till now was the India vs Australia, second Test in Delhi, where he picked up a 10-wicket match haul. In the first innings of the second Test, Jadeja took three wickets and completed the milestone of taking 250 Test wickets and scoring over 2500 runs in Test cricket for India. However, his 7/42 in the second innings was his best performance so far in Test cricket. These were the third-best bowling figure for an Indian in a Test match against Australia in India.

Ravindra Jadeja's recovery from injury before comeback during IND vs AUS series

The left-handed allrounder remained absent from the cricketing field for over five months after suffering a knee injury during Asia Cup 2022. He was ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and underwent a successful surgery, before completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

While he recovered from the injury, Jadeja helped to campaign for his wife Rivaba in the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Rivaba won the elections and is now a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Jamnagar North Assembly constituency.