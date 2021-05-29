Ravindra Jadeja Unveils Look Of Indian Jersey For WTC Final, Fans Get Nostalgic Of The 90s

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday unveiled the traditional woollen sweater that the Men in Blue will don in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Over the last decade, the traditional V-necked pullovers that cricketers from yesteryear used to wear were replaced by the new-age jumpers. However, the Indian team has decided to restore the tradition by reinstating the woollen sweaters. The India jersey WTC Final 2021 is something many fans would want to get hold of.

Ravindra Jadeja unveils expected look of India jersey WTC Final 2021

Jadeja took to Instagram and revealed the sweater by sharing a photo of himself wearing it. He captioned the post, "Rewind to 90’s #lovingit #india". The new sweaters do not have any logos of BCCI's sponsor which makes them clean and pleasing to the eye. The sweaters have 'INDIA' imprinted on them in the middle. On the top left of the sweater, 'ICC WTC FINAL 2021' is marked along with its logo whereas on the right there's BCCI's logo. There are a couple of dark blue stripes around the V-shaped neck region which makes the sweaters even more attractive.

As soon as the post was uploaded, the Ravindra Jadeja Instagram account was flooded with comments. Several reactions poured in as fans became nostalgic and expressed their delight to see the vintage sweaters back. Here's a look at a few reactions. It is expected that the India jersey WTC Final will be on similar lines and launched very soon.

Meanwhile, Jadeja is all set to make a comeback to the international fold as he has been named in the India squad for WTC Final 2021 which will be followed by a five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Saurashtra-based all-rounder had sustained a thumb injury during India's tour of Australia which eventually ruled him out for six weeks. Subsequently, Jadeja missed the four-match Test series against England but made a scintillating comeback in IPL 2021 by putting in several match-winning performances for the MS Dhoni-led CSK team.

Ravindra Jadeja stats

The Ravindra Jadeja stats in the WTC have been nothing short of spectacular. In 10 matches (13 innings), Jadeja has amassed 469 runs at an excellent average of 58.62 and has also scored five fifties. He has also grabbed 28 wickets at an impressive average of 28.67. His performances in the India vs New Zealand WTC final will be crucial in determining India's chances of winning the contest.

The cricketer, who is serving an eight-day quarantine period, will fly to England on June 2 for the India vs New Zealand WTC final, as well as, the five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

After the WTC Final 2021, Virat Kohli's men will take on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

