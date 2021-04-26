Ravindra Jadeja Vs RCB Performance Makes Fans Shocked At Sourav Ganguly; Here Is Why

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred in his side's thumping 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The southpaw arguably produced one of the best individual IPL performances of all time. The incredible Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB performance guided CSK to a comprehensive win and also sent them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

Ravindra Jadeja demoted in BCCI contracts 2021 fact angers fans

The CSK vs RCB game was one of the most-awaited contests as it was the former Indian captain MS Dhoni who was going to take on his protege and current Indian captain Virat Kohli. However, Jadeja stole the spotlight from both skippers as he turned the high-voltage clash into a one-man show with his exceptional all-round performance and decimated RCB. Jadeja first smashed 62 off 28 balls, a knock where he fetched a record 37 runs off the final over bowled by Purple-Cap all-rounder Harshal Patel.

The dynamic all-rounder then ran riot with the ball as he picked three crucial wickets of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to break the backbone of RCB's batting line-up. Jadeja also affected a crucial run-out as he dismissed Dan Christian with a bullet throw to cap off a dream performance.

The Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB performance got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the genius of the CSK all-rounder. However, there was also a certain section of fans who expressed their unhappiness at the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI for not putting Ravindra Jadeja in the A+ category in the new BCCI contracts 2021 and called for an upgrade in the all-rounder's current pay grade.

The ace Indian all-rounder has been handed an A grade contract which provides him with an annual payment of INR 5 crore as opposed to the A+ grade which consists of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah who earn INR 7 crore. Fans urged Sourav Ganguly to include Jadeja in the A+ grade category in the new BCCI contracts 2021 list. Here's a look at how fans reacted, having an overall view on the Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 performances so far -

Jadeja’s performances since he was left out of the A+ contract list:

16/04 vs PBKS: 0/19 + 1 run out + 2 catches

19/04 vs RR: 2/28 + 4 catches

21/04 vs KKR: 6* (1) + 0/33 + 1 catch

25/04 vs RCB: 62* (28) + 3/13 + 1 run out#CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK #IPL2021 #RavindraJadeja — Shiva (@shivadfilms) April 25, 2021

Yes agree! @imjadeja is the real all time all-rounder.

Every time he proved himself in batting, bowling & fielding but unfortunately

it's @BCCI who has always underrated him (#Jaddu ) #jadeja #JadduVsRCB #AskStar — Vikash (@meVikashKRana) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja is simply the best Indian cricketer today. @BCCI need to realise and take sensible decisions — Kumar B (@KumarB84057257) April 26, 2021

So first things first,

• Pehle toh Jadeja ko A+ contract dedo



• Petition needs to be filed to the BCCI to replace the word “all-rounder” with Ravindra Jadeja



• Welcome back RCB



• Get well soon Harshal Patel from Jaddu-37



• Dear Sanjay Manjrekar, chup bilkul chup! #Jaddu — Bhavya Shukla (@bhavya_s9) April 25, 2021

He can rock with his sword ðŸ

He can amaze us with his stunner balls

He can turn himself into superman when fielding ðŸ¦¸‍â™‚ï¸

A true 3 Dimensional player ðŸ”¥

Still no A+ contract for him why @BCCI ? #Jadeja #Jaddu #RavindraJadeja #SirJadeja #CSKvsRCB #SirRavindraJadeja #csk #rcb — Neeraj ðŸ”¥ (@neeraj_h7) April 25, 2021

CSK vs RCB highlights: Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 season gets bigger and better

Having won the toss, MS Dhoni decided to bat first against RCB. CSK was cruising beautifully before RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the flow and dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 33 off 25 balls. Faf du Plessis continued batting in form as he smashed his second back-to-back half-century. Both Raina and du Plessis were dismissed in the same over by Harshal Patel, who broke CSK's momentum and brought RCB back into the game. But, Ravindra Jadeja's late assault propelled CSK to a massive 191/4.

In response, RCB got off to a flyer as they raced to 44/0 in just three overs. However, once Virat Kohli was dismissed for 8 on the first ball of the fourth over, RCB couldn't recover as they kept losing wickets one after another. CSK bowlers were all over RCB batsmen as MS Dhoni's men restricted Virat Kohli's side to 122/9, thus securing a comprehensive 69 run victory to go top of the table.

Here's the CSK vs RCB highlights

