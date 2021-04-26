Last Updated:

Ravindra Jadeja Vs RCB Performance Makes Fans Shocked At Sourav Ganguly; Here Is Why

Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB: The southpaw arguably produced one of the best individual IPL performances of all time in his side's stunning 69-run win over RCB.

Written By
Jatin Malu
Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred in his side's thumping 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The southpaw arguably produced one of the best individual IPL performances of all time. The incredible Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB performance guided CSK to a comprehensive win and also sent them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

Ravindra Jadeja demoted in BCCI contracts 2021 fact angers fans

The CSK vs RCB game was one of the most-awaited contests as it was the former Indian captain MS Dhoni who was going to take on his protege and current Indian captain Virat Kohli. However, Jadeja stole the spotlight from both skippers as he turned the high-voltage clash into a one-man show with his exceptional all-round performance and decimated RCB. Jadeja first smashed 62 off 28 balls, a knock where he fetched a record 37 runs off the final over bowled by Purple-Cap all-rounder Harshal Patel.

The dynamic all-rounder then ran riot with the ball as he picked three crucial wickets of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to break the backbone of RCB's batting line-up. Jadeja also affected a crucial run-out as he dismissed Dan Christian with a bullet throw to cap off a dream performance.

READ | IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant urges people to stay safe & donate plasma amid rising COVID cases

The Ravindra Jadeja vs RCB performance got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the genius of the CSK all-rounder. However, there was also a certain section of fans who expressed their unhappiness at the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI for not putting Ravindra Jadeja in the A+ category in the new BCCI contracts 2021 and called for an upgrade in the all-rounder's current pay grade.

READ | IPL 2021: David Warner blames selectors for Manish Pandey snub, says it was a 'harsh call'

The ace Indian all-rounder has been handed an A grade contract which provides him with an annual payment of INR 5 crore as opposed to the A+ grade which consists of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah who earn INR 7 crore. Fans urged Sourav Ganguly to include Jadeja in the A+ grade category in the new BCCI contracts 2021 list. Here's a look at how fans reacted, having an overall view on the Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 performances so far -

READ | RCB's Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa leave IPL 2021 for 'personal reasons' amid COVID surge

 

CSK vs RCB highlights: Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 season gets bigger and better

Having won the toss, MS Dhoni decided to bat first against RCB. CSK was cruising beautifully before RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the flow and dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 33 off 25 balls. Faf du Plessis continued batting in form as he smashed his second back-to-back half-century. Both Raina and du Plessis were dismissed in the same over by Harshal Patel, who broke CSK's momentum and brought RCB back into the game. But, Ravindra Jadeja's late assault propelled CSK to a massive 191/4.

READ | IPL 2021: Kedar Jadhav memes flood social media as DC defeat SRH in nail-biting Super Over

In response, RCB got off to a flyer as they raced to 44/0 in just three overs. However, once Virat Kohli was dismissed for 8 on the first ball of the fourth over, RCB couldn't recover as they kept losing wickets one after another. CSK bowlers were all over RCB batsmen as MS Dhoni's men restricted Virat Kohli's side to 122/9, thus securing a comprehensive 69 run victory to go top of the table.

Here's the CSK vs RCB highlights

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND