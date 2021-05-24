Ravindra Jadeja Welcomes Himself To Mumbai With Dashing Traveller Look; See Picture

Indian cricketers have reached Mumbai and have begun with their eight-day quarantine starting on Monday. Virat Kohli's men will leave for England on June 2 where they will first take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final followed by an exciting five-match Test series against England. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is also a part of the India squad for WTC Final, has arrived in Mumbai.

Ravindra Jadeja unveils stylish traveller look upon reaching Mumbai

On Monday, Jadeja took to Instagram and unveiled his dashing traveller look upon reaching Mumbai. The cricketer posted a couple of mirror selfies where he is seen wearing a red T-shirt, dark blue trousers and a black hat. He captioned the post, "Journey started. #quarantine #mumbai". The Ravindra Jadeja Instagram account is a testament to the fact that the cricketer is arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in the country.

Ravindra Jadeja's performances in the WTC have been nothing short of spectacular. In 10 matches (13 innings), Jadeja has amassed 469 runs at an excellent average of 58.62 and has also scored five fifties. He has also grabbed 28 wickets at an impressive average of 28.67. His performances in the India vs New Zealand WTC final will be crucial in determining India's chances of winning the contest.

Moreover, his recent outings in the IPL 2021 are also a testament to his exceptional form. In seven matches in the IPL 2021, Jadeja scored 131 runs at an astonishing average of 131.00 and a blistering strike rate of 161.72. Moreover, Jadeja also picked six wickets at an average of 26.83 and an economy rate of 6.70. He also grabbed eight catches in the tournament and was instrumental in CSK's success in the tournament under MS Dhoni. Jadeja would like to carry his form in the WTC final and guide India to the coveted title.

The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Post the WTC final, India will take on England in a 5-match Test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

