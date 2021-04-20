Ravindra Jadeja's 'call Me' Celebration Elates Fans After He Takes Four Catches Vs RR

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable day on the field during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Jadeja made a tremendous impact with his live-wire fielding performances as he took four catches as the three-time winners ended up winning the game comfortably.

Ravindra Jadeja's unique celebration

However, what really stood out here during Jaddu's outstanding day on the field was that he had come up with a unique celebration. While the southpaw is known for his famous sword celebration, for a change, he came up with a new celebration.

This happened in the final over of the contest that was bowled by Shardul Thakur and on the second delivery of that over, he had tail-ender Jaydev Unadkat caught by Jadeja and after the Gujarat cricketer completed the catch at sweeper cover, he held up four fingers to indicate the number of catches that were taken individually and then topped it up with a unique 'call me' celebration.

Even the passionate cricket fans were unable to control their emotions as they came forward and hailed 'Superman' Jadeja.

Apart from Unadkat, Ravindra Jadeja took the catches of Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris respectively. Jaddu also bagged a couple of wickets including the likes of Jos Buttler, and, Shivam Dube as he finished with figures of 2/28 from his four overs at an economy rate of seven.

CSK register an emphatic win

Coming back to the contest, Rajasthan restricted Chennai to a manageable total of 188/9 from their 20 overs on a perfect batting wicket with opener Faf du Plessis (33), Moeen Ali (26), and, Ambati Rayudu (27) managing to show some resistance with the bat. Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's quickfire 8-ball unbeaten 20 at the backend of the innings powered CSK to a fighting total.

In reply, opener Jos Buttler (49) kept the Royals in the hunt despite losing Manan Vohra and skipper Sanju Samson. However, once the English limited-overs specialist was dismissed, the inaugural edition's winners suffered a batting collapse and were eventually restricted to 143/9. CSK registered an emphatic win by 45 runs and have now won their second match of this season.

