Last Updated:

Ravindra Jadeja's 'call Me' Celebration Elates Fans After He Takes Four Catches Vs RR

Ravindra Jadeja came up with a unique celebration in the final over of the CSK-RR clash on Monday. Jaddu took four catches as Chennai won by 45 runs

Written By
Karthik Nair
(Image Courtesy: Twitter-@ChennaiIPL, @IPL)

(Image Courtesy: Twitter-@ChennaiIPL, @IPL)


Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a memorable day on the field during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. 

Jadeja made a tremendous impact with his live-wire fielding performances as he took four catches as the three-time winners ended up winning the game comfortably.

Ravindra Jadeja's unique celebration

However, what really stood out here during  Jaddu's outstanding day on the field was that he had come up with a unique celebration. While the southpaw is known for his famous sword celebration, for a change, he came up with a new celebration. 
This happened in the final over of the contest that was bowled by Shardul Thakur and on the second delivery of that over, he had tail-ender Jaydev Unadkat caught by Jadeja and after the Gujarat cricketer completed the catch at sweeper cover, he held up four fingers to indicate the number of catches that were taken individually and then topped it up with a unique 'call me' celebration. 

READ | Who is Ravindra Jadeja wife? How did CSK and India star's love story blossom?

The video was posted by the Indian Premier League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

READ | Ravindra Jadeja once registered two direct-hit run outs in single IPL game in 2017

Even the passionate cricket fans were unable to control their emotions as they came forward and hailed 'Superman' Jadeja.

Apart from Unadkat, Ravindra Jadeja took the catches of Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris respectively. Jaddu also bagged a couple of wickets including the likes of Jos Buttler, and, Shivam Dube as he finished with figures of 2/28 from his four overs at an economy rate of seven.

READ | MS Dhoni's advice helps Jadeja get Jos Buttler's wicket; Vaughan reels over BCCI contract

CSK register an emphatic win

Coming back to the contest, Rajasthan restricted Chennai to a manageable total of 188/9 from their 20 overs on a perfect batting wicket with opener Faf du Plessis (33), Moeen Ali (26), and, Ambati Rayudu (27) managing to show some resistance with the bat. Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's quickfire 8-ball unbeaten 20 at the backend of the innings powered CSK to a fighting total.

READ | Moeen Ali-Ravindra Jadeja spin web around RR; CSK register 2nd win on trot

In reply, opener Jos Buttler (49) kept the Royals in the hunt despite losing Manan Vohra and skipper Sanju Samson. However, once the English limited-overs specialist was dismissed, the inaugural edition's winners suffered a batting collapse and were eventually restricted to 143/9. CSK registered an emphatic win by 45 runs and have now won their second match of this season. 

(Image Courtesy: Twitter-@ChennaiIPL, @IPL)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND