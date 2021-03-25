Ravindra Jadeja's Comical Reply Highlights MS Dhoni Launching CSK Jersey, Fans Go Berserk

The Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday launched their new jersey for the upcoming 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Notably, the new CSK jersey 2021 marks a change in the kit for the first time in 11 years. The bright yellow jersey, styled by Myntra, was unveiled by captain MS Dhoni. The new CSK jersey 2021 sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders.

Ravindra Jadeja comments hysterically on CSK's new jersey launch Instagram post

As per reports, the camouflage is a tribute to India's armed forces. The veteran stumper holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army and had served a two-week stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir back in August 2019. On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings took to Instagram and posted a video of MS Dhoni unboxing the new CSK jersey 2021. CSK captioned the video, "Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu. Click the link in bio to pre-order yours!"

As soon as the video was uploaded by CSK, fans flooded the post with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their excitement to see CSK players don the new jersey. Among many comments, one notable comment came from veteran CSK player Ravindra Jadeja who has been with the franchise for several years now. Ravindra Jadeja hilariously commented on the post as he wrote, "L size for me please."

Here's a look at Ravindra Jadeja's comment on CSK's post

Ravindra Jadeja injury

Ravindra Jadeja had sustained a finger injury during the 3rd Test against Australia in January and has not featured in a single game since then. However, the left-hander recently resumed his training after two months and shared glimpses of his session with his fans on social media, thus exciting CSK fans ahead of IPL 2021. The dynamic left-hander is stationed at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehab, but it remains to be seen when do they release him for their training camp.

Jadeja had to miss the home Test series against England and he is also not a part of the T20I squad against England because of his thumb injury. The Saurashtra cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc, as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, according to the CSK team 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh).

