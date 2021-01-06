Ravindra Jadeja's Credentials As 'pure Batsman' In Indian Test Team Are Low: M Hussey

India’s all-round stalwart Ravindra Jadeja scored an imperial 57 in the Boxing Day Test and formed a match-winning 121-run partnership with interim skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Even though the charismatic cricketer started out as a specialist left-arm spinner back in 2012, he has been making giant strides to improve his batting credentials as evidenced from his rising Test batting average. Despite averaging more than 40 since 2016, Jadeja continues to bat at No.7 in the Indian batting line-up.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Michael Hussey prefers Ravindra Jadeja at No.7

Several cricket experts reckon that Ravindra Jadeja has the credentials to bat in the top 6 for India. However, former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey recently stated that the all-rounder must continue to bat at No.7. While speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Hussey said that he believes Jadeja is someone who is “perfectly placed at No.7” as he can score “those handy runs” lower down the order.

Michael Hussey, who is the batting coach of Ravindra Jadeja in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), thinks that his batting has “improved immeasurably” over the past few years. He added that while Jadeja is a “lot more consistent” now, he would still have a question mark before placing the all-rounder among the top six batsmen in a Test. Hussey believes that Jadeja is not “quite there yet” where his team can rely on him in scoring big hundreds which sets up Test matches.

A look into Ravindra Jadeja career stats

The Ravindra Jadeja career stats, especially in Test cricket, makes for a staggering read. He celebrated his 50th Test match with a win for India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Since his Test debut in 2012, he has aggregated 1,926 runs at an average of 35.66 with 15 fifties and one century. With a ball in hand, the seasoned all-rounder has collected 216 wickets at an impressive average of 24.48.

India vs Australia live streaming details for third Test

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

