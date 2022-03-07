Ravindra Jadeja's 'magnanimous' Sacrifice For Jayant Yadav Leaves Ashwin Impressed

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Mohali was a short one with the host crushing the visitors by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The spin pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja spun the web around Sri Lanka batting lineup to take the host to a comfortable victory. Besides the bowling performance both the cricketers also scored runs with the bat. While Ashwin completed his half-century, Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 175 runs before the innings declaration.

IND vs SL 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin praises Ravindra Jadeja's sacrifice

Following the victory on Day 3, Ravichandran Ashwin praised Ravindra Jadeja for his outstanding all-around performance. The off-spinner also made a revelation of how Ravindra Jadeja decided to give some over to Jayant Yadav who was the third spinner in the playing 11.

He said, "In between, we both realised that Jayant hadn't bowled a lot. For someone who is going to be a third spinner in the team, and he has been the third spinner for a while now, it's sometimes very hard -- doesn't get a long enough spell sometimes. So Rohit also wanted to make sure that he got a bit of bowling. Jaddu was really magnanimous enough to first give the ball away".

He further added, "It takes a few overs for the spinners to bowl and it was basically (a question of) who was going to give up a few overs at that point of time. Jaddu (Jadeja) decided that he would give him a go from the other side where there was a little bit more spin and then a little while later, I had to give up on the other side. Sometimes it's not that easy being the third spinner in a side and we wanted to look after him a little bit. "

Highlights from IND vs SL 1st Test

After reaching a total of 574 runs in the first innings courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175, Team India bowlers were on a rampage as they bowled out Sri Lanka twice to win the Mohali Tets quite comfortably. Sri Lanka was bowled out on the score of 174 runs in the first innings, as Rohit enforced the follow-on. However, the visitors were again bowled out for 178 runs in the same day. Ravindra Jadeja who picked up a fifer in the first innings ended with four wickets in the second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin also dismissed four Lankan batters while Mohammed Shami returned with the figures of 2/48 in eight overs.

Besides the victory, Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed India's legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev to claim a record 435th Test wicket in the list of most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in the longest format of the game. Former India spinner Anil Kumble is currently the top wicket-taker for India in Tests. He has 619 wickets in 132 matches. Ravindra Jadeja also created a record against Sri Lanka by becoming only the sixth player in history to score 175 runs and pick a five-wicket haul in the same Test match.