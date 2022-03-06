Ravindra Jadeja's Old Interview Resurfaces As He Achieves Epic Milestone In Test Cricket

As Team India registered an emphatic victory in the first IND vs SL Test on Sunday, player of the match Ravindra Jadeja was on fire. The 33-year old all-rounder scored an unbeaten 175 run knock in the first innings before picking up an outstanding fifer in the same innings.

As a result of such a brilliant performance, Jadeja joined an elite list of cricketers who have done the historic double (scoring a century and taking a fifer in the same innings of a Test). Some of the other Indians who have achieved this historic feat include R Ashwin in 2011, Vinoo Mankad in 1952 and Polly Umrigar in 1962.

While Jadeja got to this historic milestone against Sri Lanka in 2022, he had previously revealed that this had always been his dream. Netizens are taking to social media to recall the 33-year old's famous interview from 2018.

Ravindra Jadeja's old interview resurfaces as he reaches his dream

In an interview with ESPN in August 2018, Ravindra Jadeja had said that he was keen on smacking a century and taking a fifer in the same innings of a Test match. In the first IND vs SL Test, the 33-year old smacked an unbeaten 175-run knock from 228 deliveries, an inning that included 17 fours and three sixes. He followed up this magnificent knock with a fifer in the same innings as he dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to complete his historic milestone.

Saw the scorecard and immediately remembered your espn interview 🥳😀@imjadeja please do not retire soon Bapu 🥺😉

Big fan❤️❤️❤️#Jadeja #RAVINDRAJADEJA #SirJadeja

Once in an ESPN interview, jadeja said that it his dream to make century as well as a 5 wicket haul in the same match pic.twitter.com/uVIAb6nZSb — theshivamkapoor (@sherlony3000) March 6, 2022

Ravindra jadeja 175* with the bat and five wicket with the ball ...what a magnificent performance by the rockstar jadeja🇮🇳🔥🤓...once in a interview he told that its his dream to complete century and five wicket in one innings🤓🔥 — Lituna swain7 (@Litunaswain5) March 6, 2022

In this interview @imjadeja says he wants to make a hundered and get a 5 wicket haul.. that was his aspirational record!!check & check!!

25 Questions With Ravindra Jadeja | 'I'd Like To Be Able to Read People'... https://t.co/sNnipJZRdV via @YouTube #Jadeja #INDvsSL — yagnap (@YagnapriyaP) March 6, 2022

IND vs SL: India defeat Sri Lanka by an inning and 222 runs

Ravindra Jadeja's player of the match performance helped Team India register a thumping victory in the first IND vs SL Test by winning by an innings and 222 runs. The 33-year old well one short of picking up a ten-wicket haul as he added another four wickets to his fifer in the first innings.

His stellar 175 runs not out knock in the first innings helped him to become India's highest run-scorer at number seven, moving past Team India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev (163), current wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (159) and legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni (144).