Ravindra Jadeja's Retro India Jersey For WTC Final Makes Wasim Jaffer Goes Gaga

Team India's former opening batsman and the current Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer is known for his sense of humor and witty replies on social media. Wasim Jaffer on a regular basis keeps his fans amused on Twitter be it from hilarious replies, in fact, the former cricketer often shares memes to address the various topics which arise in the world of Cricket. On Saturday, Wasim Jaffer came out with an epic reply after Team India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja unveiled the retro jersey which the team will be donning when Kohli & Co. will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Wasim Jaffer uses Anil Kapoor's famous dialogue to praise Ravindra Jadeja's WTC sweater

Team India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday shared his photo wearing a special sweater for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Ravindra Jadeja shared the photo with the caption, "Rewind to 90's #lovingit #India." The sweater donned by Ravindra Jadeja has a blue V-neck border, that used to be a regular feature in the longest format till the 90s. Following that, Wasim Jaffer came out with a hilarious reply and shared Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's iconic dialogue to praise the look of Ravindra Jadeja in the retro sweater.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make a comeback to the international fold as he has been named in the 20-man squad India squad for WTC Final 2021 which will be followed by a five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Saurashtra-based all-rounder had sustained a thumb injury during India's tour of Australia which eventually ruled him out for six weeks. Subsequently, Ravindra Jadeja missed the four-match Test series against England but made a brilliant comeback in IPL 2021 by putting in several match-winning performances for the MS Dhoni-led CSK team.

Team India's Schedule For WTC Final & England Tour

The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14). A 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to the UK and the existing COVID-19 situation in the country has forced BCCI to pick at least 30 members in the squad which will have some automatic choices and the best performers from India.

CSK urges its fans to keep up the excitement level as IPL 2021 Phase 2 to take place in UAE

The BCCI on Saturday confirmed the shifting of IPL 2021 phase 2 to the UAE after India's cash-rich tournament had to be suspended after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported in various franchises. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja came back in action after he was ruled out during the Australia Tour. During the IPL 2021 Phase 1, Ravindra Jadeja played 7 matches and took 6 wickets, and also scored 131 runs with a strike rate of 161.72. Chennai Super Kings shared a photo on its Instagram asking its fans to keep up the excitement level as IPL 2021 Phase 2 will resume in the UAE.

