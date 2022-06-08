Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Makes Noble Gesture For Citizens On Daughter's 5th Birthday

Indian cricket star Ravindra Jadeja, on the occasion of his daughter Nidhyana's birthday, announced that his wife Rivaba Jadeja will be opening 101 Sukanaya Samridhi accounts at Jamnagar's post office. The Jadeja couple will be initially depositing a sum of ₹11,000 in each account. Later in the official statement, the all-rounder mentioned that he took inspiration for noble work from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further congratulated the PM for completing eight years in the office.

Jadeja further thanked the Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan and the department of post for providing necessary assistance to carry out the philanthropic work. It is important to mention here that Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba Jadeja is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- the ruling party in India.

What is Sukanya Samriddhi account?

Sukanya Samriddhi Account (Girl Child Prosperity Account) is a government-backed savings scheme for parents of girl children. The programme encourages parents to save money for their daughter's future education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme on January 22, 2015, as part of his Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. The scheme currently provides a 7.6% interest rate (for the April-July 2021 quarter) as well as tax benefits. The account can be opened at any India post office or licenced commercial banks.

It is important to mention here that the account in the scheme can be opened till the girl child reaches the age of 10. Another important point is that a girl child can have only one account to her name. Minimum deposit of ₹250 and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh is permitted in the account per financial year.

Sukanya Samriddhi account matures in 21 years and the government also allows to permanently close the account in case of marriage of the girl child after attaining the age of 18 years. Withdrawal is permitted for the higher education of the account holder. Notably, the Sukanaya Samridhi account can also be transferred anywhere around the country from one post office or bank to another.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ravindra Jadeja last appeared in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings franchise.