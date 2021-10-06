'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar Returns To Field, Struggles To Find Old Spark

Shoaib Akhtar was one of the fastest as well as most fearsome bowlers to face in his prime. He has not only rattled the best batsmen in the business but has also floored a few of them with his aggressive pace. Lately, the 'Rawalpindi Express' was back in action with the ball in hand and tried his level best to do what he did during his playing days even though he is still past his prime.

Shoaib Akhtar took to his official Instagram handle and posted the video of him bowling at the Islamabad Club in what seems to be a practice or a friendly match. Even though Akhtar is no longer the brutal force that he used to be at the peak of his career, he has strived hard on his run-up and action when he once again had the ball in hand after a long time. Shoaib is currently 46 years old. Nonetheless, the batsman was left baffled as he failed to defend the delivery which struck him on the thigh pad and a big appeal was made which was eventually turned down by the umpire.

Shoaib Akhtar captioned the video as 'It was fun bending the back after a long time at this beautiful new ground at the Islamabad Club'.

Shoaib Akhtar bowling the fastest ball

The tearaway fast bowler had clocked 161.3 kmph/ 100.2mph during a 2003 World Cup group match against England.

Shoaib Akhtar stats

Shoaib Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 One Day Internationals and, 15 T20Is from 1997 to 2011. The 'Rawalpindi Express' has picked up 178, 247, and, 19 scalps in all three formats respectively. The iconic speedster is recognised as the fastest bowler in the history of cricket, delivering a world record top speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) in a pool match against England during the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He called it a day in 2011 after Pakistan were ousted from World Cup 2011 by losing the semi-final against arch-rivals and eventual winners India at Mohali. Ever since his retirement, the 'Rawalpindi Express' has achieved success as a commentator and as a cricket pundit. Shoaib has his own Youtube channel where he can be seen analysing the game on a regular basis.

Image: Shoaib Akhtar Instagram