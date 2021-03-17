RBMS Vs KEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match Preview

Rome Bangla Morning Sun are all set to face Kent Lanka in Match 12 of the FanCode ECS T10 Rome 2021. The RBMS vs KEL match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Here is our RBMS vs KEL Dream11 prediction, RBMS vs KEL Dream11 team and RBMS vs KEL playing 11. The RBMS vs KEL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

This is the second match of the day for Rome Bangla Morning Sun who are currently placed third on the points table, with two wins. They were handed six wickets loss at hands of Roma CC in their previous match and are looking for a win in the upcoming match. They will start their day with a match against Asian Latina earlier in the day. Kent Lanka, on the other hand, will kickstart their campaign on Wednesday. and will be hoping to pick up wins from all three matches and gain some early momentum in the tournament.

RBMS: Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana, Hasan Tariqul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Ahmed Anik (C), Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Hossain Adnan, Rahaman Saidur, Sharif Raihan, Kadir Abdul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (WK) and Iban Ahmed

KEL: Mithun Jayamanna, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Thimira Perera, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mishen Alessio and Arachchige Ruchira Manorath Lasidu (WK) and Danushka Tikiriyadura

As per our RBMS vs KEL Dream11 prediction, RBMS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RBMS vs KEL match prediction and RBMS vs KEL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RBMS vs KEL Dream11 team and RBMS vs KEL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

