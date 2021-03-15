RBMS Vs RCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match Preview

Rome Bangla Morning Sun are all set to face Roma Cricket Club in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The RBMS vs RCC match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Monday, March 15, 2021. Here is our RBMS vs RCC Dream11 prediction, RBMS vs RCC Dream11 team and RBMS vs ROR playing 11. The RBMS vs RCC live streaming will be available on FanCode.

RBMS vs RCC Dream11 prediction: RBMS vs RCC match preview

This is the second match of the day for both teams and so ending the day with a win will be on their mind when they take on each other. Rome Bangla Morning Sun will play the opening match of the tournament against Royal Roma, while Roma CC will open their campaign against Asian Latina.

Speaking about the tournament, The ECS tournament will be played for six days with five teams battling it out to be crowned Champions. The teams taking part in the tournament are Asian Latina, Kent Lanka, Roma, Rome Bangla and Royal Roma feature who will feature in 24 matches.

RBMS vs RCC live prediction: Squad details for RBMS vs RCC Dream11 team

RBMS: Bhomic Chandra Bikash (wk), Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Ahmed Anik, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Hossain Adnan, Dewan Rana, Amin Munsurul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury.

RCC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabhat Ekneligoda(c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Indika Senn, Pruthuvi Samarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Mark Jayasinghe, Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Danmika Aththanayaka, Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Quirijn Gunning

RBMS vs RCC match prediction: Top picks for RBMS vs RCC playing 11

Rajib Ahmed

Tinusha Shehanka

Navodh Kalansuriya

Sujith Rillagodage

RBMS vs RCC Dream11 live: RBMS vs RCC Dream11 team

RBMS vs RCC live: RBMS vs RCC match prediction

As per our RBMS vs RCC Dream11 prediction, RCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RBMS vs RCC match prediction and RBMS vs RCC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RBMS vs RCC Dream11 team and RBMS vs RCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

