RBMS Vs ROR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match Preview

Rome Bangla Morning Sun are all set to face Royal Roma in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Rome 2021. The RBMS vs ROR match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Roma Cricket Ground on Monday, March 15, 2021. Here is our RBMS vs ROR Dream11 prediction, RBMS vs ROR Dream11 team and RBMS vs ROR playing 11. The RBMS vs ROR live streaming will be available on FanCode.

This is the opening match of the tournament and both teams are making their debut in the tournament. The ECS tournament will be played for six days with five teams battling it out to be crowned Champions. The teams taking part in the tournament are Asian Latina, Kent Lanka, Roma, Rome Bangla and Royal Roma feature who will feature in 24 matches.The first match in Rome promises to be an exciting encounter with Royal Roma as well as Rome Bangla Morning Sun will aim to get off to a winning start.

RBMS: Bhomic Chandra Bikash (wk), Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Ahmed Anik, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Hossain Adnan, Dewan Rana, Amin Munsurul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury.

ROR : Nur Mohammod (wk), Reddy Vajrala, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Dharamvir Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Usman Mubashar, Anil Kumar, Shoaib Awan, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Akhil Govada, Arif Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Bhupinder Dev, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Milap Singh, Hardeep Singh, Mohammad Munir, Shahid Gulzar.

Anik Ahmed

Rajib Ahmed

Muneeb Niazi

Anil Kumar

As per our RBMS vs ROR Dream11 prediction, RBMS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RBMS vs ROR match prediction and RBMS vs ROR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RBMS vs ROR Dream11 team and RBMS vs ROR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

