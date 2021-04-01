RCB 2021 Jersey: Price, Where To Buy From And Other Merchandise Details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to debut the new and improved RCB 2021 jersey as they take the field for the IPL 2021 in April. Having finalized Puma as their new 'Official kit sponsors', Virat Kohli and co. will now don their famous red jerseys but with the addition of the leaping Puma logo on the sleeve. This association is an extension of Puma's existing relationship with the RCB skipper, who signed a â‚¹100 crore deal with them back in 2017. With a multi-year deal in place, Puma will have exclusive retailing rights for RCB's merchandise.

Echoing the words of Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, Puma India and Southeast Asia, Kohli stated that it was "great to welcome PUMA to the RCB family! A global brand with a strong sporting vision and great quality products, their extensive distribution network through offline and online channels will ensure fans have access to RCB merchandise across the country".

RCB 2021 jersey: RCB jersey buy online

While the official RCB 2021 merchandise - including jerseys, polo tees, shorts, pants, flip-flops and caps - have not been released yet, Puma is all set to drop three of the first of the official RCB 2021 jerseys in the first week of April. Keeping things interesting, the brand announced that they would conduct a city-wide treasure hunt in Bangalore, named the "12th Man Trail" that would earn the winners of the game three personalized RCBxPUMA 2021 jerseys. The rest of the collection should drop in time for fans to enjoy their first team game on April 9 and will be available on the Royal Challengers Bangalore and PUMA websites.

RCB jersey buy online: ‘RCB jersey with my name edit’ and RCB jersey price

With the webpages of both, RCB and PUMA currently showing a 'coming soon' banner under the RCBxPUMA merch section, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out just how much the RCB jersey price will be. Prices for the rest of the merch should also be available once they are added to the online stores. The ‘RCB jersey with my name edit’ should also be available on the official RCB and Puma stores in due time.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

After finishing last year's IPL season in 4th place, RCB will take on defending champions and five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians in the opening match of this season. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. Here is the rest of the RCB IPL 2021 schedule:

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

RCB team 2021

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel (trade), Players purchased: Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai

Image Credits: RCB Twitter