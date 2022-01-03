RCB & CSK's Tweet Without Captain Kohli Leaves Fans Confused; 'Did They Know In Advance?'

Team India is currently facing South Africa in the second Test match of the three-match series at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg under the captaincy of KL Rahul as Virat Kohli pulled out of the match owing to an upper back spasm. Meanwhile, IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to their official social media handles ahead of toss on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test extending wishes to the Men In Blue. The tweet from RCB featured KL Rahul, whereas CSK’s post featured KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Shami. The fact that both franchises tweeted wishes for Team India without featuring Kohli, much before KL Rahul walked out for the toss, made the Indian cricket fans wonder if they knew about Kohli missing out on Johannesburg Test beforehand.

How did the fans react to RCB and CSK's tweets?

Replying to RCB’s tweet, a fan asked why they used KL Rahul in the photo, while others projected him as the future skipper of the franchise. In the meantime, a few of the RCB fans urged the franchise to stop giving them hope by putting Rahul’s picture. Meanwhile, few of the CSK fans figured that the team must've been aware of Kohli missing the second Test beforehand.

Why did you put this guys photo? — Ayush Prajapati ✨ (@im_ayush_) January 3, 2022

Next rcb captain?? — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) January 3, 2022

don’t do this. don’t give us hope. — poorvika (@PoorvikaKumar) January 3, 2022

You already knew he was going to captain.. or you're hinting about next RCB captain? — Sriram (@SriramTorvi) January 3, 2022

Virat not playing so they might have know it before so they posted kl pic — msd forever 💛 (@cskian_msd7) January 3, 2022

India 146/5 at Tea on Day 1 of Johannesburg Test-

On the match front, India finds themselves at 146/5 in the first innings of the second Test before the game went into tea break on Day 1. India were reduced to 49/3 in the 24th over as Mayank Agarwal became the first dismissal of the day, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane returned cheaply. Skipper KL Rahul went on to score a half-century off 133 balls while Vihari added 20 individual runs. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin found themselves out in the middle before the tea was called. Pant was the last to be dismissed at 17 runs off 43 balls, while Ashwin has scored 26 runs off 28 balls at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen picked three and Duanne Olivier picked up two wickets each for the Proteas, whereas Kagiso Rabada has dismissed one batter so far.

(Image: AP)